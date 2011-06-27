Used 2018 Honda Clarity Sedan Consumer Reviews

A hidden gem that gives efficiency and solid drive Gu M. , 03/16/2018 Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 46 of 46 people found this review helpful Before buying the Clarity (Touring) in December 2017, I've been researching on EVs and PHEVs for some time, including Tesla Model S, BMW 330e, 530e, Audi A3 e-Tron, etc. What I care most include a decent interior size, an EV-only mileage that could fit into my daily commuting of 47 miles (round-trip), advanced safety assistance features, and good reliability. I test drove Tesla Model S and the experience was good. However, my colleagues driving Teslas complained that the reliability is not good and they had to go to service several times in a month. That's not acceptable to me, so although the local Tesla dealer offered a good price, I decided to move on. For BMW, the 330e is smaller than I expected, while the 530e seems to be overpriced - they both do not have the EV-only mileage I am hoping to get. For Audi A3 e-Tron, the dealer said I have to make a non-refundable deposit before he can get the car from another dealer >200 miles away, so this car is out. Eventually, I saw the Honda Clarity PHEV and watched many videos that people introduced this car, which hit dealership on December 1. I am very glad to see that almost all safety assistant features are available (compared to my 2016 Honda Pilot Touring), and the car has a 47 EV-only mileage that perfectly fit my daily trip. What's more, the size of the car is perfect - it's just as big as a Honda Accord 2018, and the interior style is also Acura-like. I eventually pulled the trigger before the year-end, so that I can get the $7500 federal tax credit in 2018 (we got the full credit this year during tax return). Now, within less than 3 months, I've driven more than 3000 miles, and achieved an average MPG of 105 mpg: I usually charge at work (with reduced cost than charging at home) while during weekends, I charge at home. So far I've been to the gas station for 5 times with a total of 27 gallons (fuel cost ~$60) - in terms of fuel efficiency, you see that the cost of driving 3000 miles is around $60 (gas)+$20 (electricity) = $80. Assuming 12,000 miles per year, that means the yearly total fuel/electricity is only $320! The fuel efficiency does not compromise the drivability of this great car - I used normal mode for driving, but if you need any additional horsepower, turn to the "red" sports mode and you'll ride in a quite different world (like from a turbo-charged engine). I highly recommend this car to anyone who is considering to purchase an EV or a PHEV for daily use. It's a hidden gem among mid-size sedans in the US! Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very comfortable, sporty, fun to plug in Connie , 03/28/2018 Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful It changes your driving habits because you see the effects of acceleration and braking on energy consumption. I find the lane deviation and braking signals just tell you what you already know. The stereo sounds wonderful. The car is quieter and the ride smoother than my Prius. It is a heavy, low to the ground car, so very stable driving, but breaks a little slower than a lighter car. The power steering is great, the headlights nice and bright. I wanted navigation, hands free calling, which work very well. The Bluetooth connects with my iPad well, but sometimes won't connect to other things. I also tried inserting a usb drive, which plays apple mp4 as well as mp3. It works wonderfully. It takes 10 hours to charge with 110, but is easy to plug in. And it is great to plug in your car. The mileage is very good. There are three driving settings: economy, normal and sporty. I use normal, which uses a tiny amount of gas to accelerate, but does get you 45 miles on a charge. It's really a step up from the typical midsize sedan. My husband wants my car. Mpg is difficult to interpret because it is based only on gasoline used. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Clarity is perfect for EV living in the country Zbartrout , 01/04/2018 Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 86 of 92 people found this review helpful As enthusiastic owners of an original and a 2005 Prius, we were excited about the prospect of buying a plug-in hybrid to drive back and forth to work each day without having to use gas. We live out in the country in upstate NY, so a Tesla (while attractive) was impractical when it came to going on longer trips and not worrying about finding charging stations. We were initially enthused by the prospects of the Volt, but after driving a 2018 we felt it was a downgrade from our 2005 Prius when it came to noise and comfort, particularly for adult passengers in the rear seat. My wife said the Volt felt like a cheap rental car and the back seat felt like the back of a Volkswagen bug. Next-up was the Prius Prime, which had a lot of the features we loved in our current Prius, but we both could not handle the Little Mermaid fish-faced design. While the Clarity is about as boring looking as an Impreza, it's not ugly. Then, December 8th, there it was - the first Clarity on the Honda lot. It was 15 degrees and snowing when we took it out for a test drive and after a few short minutes on the highway my wife and I looked at each other and said "we love this car." We bought it immediately and talk about how much we love it daily, with no regrets. This is an "adult" car. It's big, it's roomy, and it's super comfortable in every one of the 5 seats. It is so quiet and the sound system is so good, that we are enjoying our music (via CarPlay) at a whole new level. From a driving perspective, it does not feel like a hybrid. It is big, it feels heavy and is a lot more responsive than either of our Prius's. The car is very smart, maybe too smart is some cases (road departure, etc), and gets almost as good mileage when driving naturally as it does when driving in a light touch energy efficient mode. My wife loves the natural feel of the brakes, vs. the aggressive feel of most other regenerative braking systems. We just hit the 1000 mile odometer mark today and we are averaging 86mpg in very low winter temps (-5 to 25), even while running the heat (electric) and seat heaters. Living where and how we live the Clarity seems to be the perfect vehicle for us. I consider us to be picky, technology literate, early adopters and so far the Clarity, while albeit a bit boring looking, makes up for this and more with how it in the driving and riding experience. Performance Comfort

best plug in avail kittkatt23 , 03/24/2018 Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful traded my 2013 Prius v for this car in Feb 2018. did my research and this car had all the items i was looking for. great get up and go (unlike my Prius) good 8" screen with android auto/car play. seats 5 (can seat 3 kids in back) leather interior, heated seats, large trunk, and the best range in all the plug ins! After driving it for over a month, i filled up once after i drove 1280 miles on 1 tank!! it cost me $1/day to charge and $16 to fill the tank. that equals for $.04 per mile of driving. not bad. i like the pick up and go of this car. no issues getting on the ramp and up to traffic speed, unlike my V. it has 212 hp engine with 331 ft of torque. my hubby loves driving this car, plenty of room for him (6'2"). the front seats are good, but no lumber support option. the honda link up is nice. i can see who long till i'm fully charged. i got me a 16a, (225$ vs 500$)not 32 or 40A level 2 charged for house and i can charge in about 4hr, better then 12h on 110 plug. but there is a bug in system. after the 1st tank, the HV (egnine) range showing 880 miles instead 300. Honda hasn't fixed it, its slow progress with them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value