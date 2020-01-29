2020 Honda Clarity
What’s new
- Heated side mirrors now standard on the fuel cell version
- Battery electric version discontinued
- Part of the first Clarity generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable, well-appointed cabin
- PHEV's long electric driving range
- Near-silent ride with little noise intrusion
- Limited availability for Clarity Fuel Cell
- Touchscreen infotainment system can be cumbersome to use
- Polarizing styling
2020 Honda Clarity Review
The Honda Clarity is an advanced fuel vehicle available in two variants designed to appeal to eco-conscious buyers. If you can only charge once in a while, there's the plug-in hybrid, or PHEV, with 48 miles of electric range and a gas-powered hybrid mode for backup. If you live in California and within range of a hydrogen refueling station, there's the Clarity Fuel Cell EV and its 360 miles of range. There also used to be a battery electric version, but Honda discontinued it for 2020.
Once you're behind the wheel, the Clarity drives just like any other drama-free midsize sedan. It's smooth and comfortable on the road, with amenable but not exciting acceleration and handling. It comes with a few concessions, such as limited cargo space and a dated infotainment system. You might also find the ride quality to be a little too soft, especially if you're used to the more taut feel from other Honda sedans.
Still, the Clarity is worth checking out if you're looking for a vehicle to reduce your gasoline consumption. The plug-in hybrid gives you more all-electric range than just about any other competitive vehicle, making it easier to drive for days or weeks at a time without ever using the gas engine. The hydrogen model is a harder sell given its niche status. Either way, Honda has put together an imperfect but likable vision of what the future may hold.
What's it like to live with the Clarity Fuel Cell EV?
Want to know what it is like to own a Honda Clarity Fuel Cell EV? Check out our impressions from our long-term test of a 2017 Clarity Fuel Cell. How close is it to an EV or a gas car? How much did we like the interior? Was the trunk sufficient for everyday use? How easy is it to fuel up? Learn this and more from our time with the Clarity. Note that the 2020 Clarity Fuel Cell EV differs slightly from the 2017 model we tested — heated side mirrors are now standard — but our coverage is otherwise applicable.
Our verdict7.2 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
The steering is direct and requires appropriate heft at speed, even if there isn't much feedback or response. Handling is a similar experience, with good composure around corners but a lack of sharpness that leaves it feeling heavy. The Clarity only just makes the grade in the braking category, with good performance in routine driving but numb feedback in more demanding situations.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The same can't be said for the ride quality, however. The Clarity has a very soft suspension, which is comfortable on smooth roads, but the car struggles to control its own mass over bumps. We do like the front seats, which have soft padding and a comfortable back seat.
How’s the interior?8.0
How’s the tech?7.0
Bluetooth pairing and a USB port are standard. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is included, but transitions between them and Honda systems are rough. The factory voice control system is effective and understands natural language to control the phone, navigation and audio.
How’s the storage?7.5
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard6.5
Which Clarity does Edmunds recommend?
Honda Clarity models
The Honda Clarity is a four-door sedan with two powertrains from which to choose: Plug-In Hybrid or Fuel Cell.
The Plug-In Hybrid is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine (212 horsepower, 232 lb-ft) with an electric-motor hybrid system and a 17-kWh lithium-ion battery. On a full charge, the battery provides up to 48 electric-only miles of range. The engine is EPA-rated at 42 mpg combined when operating in hybrid mode.
Honda offers the plug-in hybrid in two trims: Base and Touring. The base version comes with an 8-inch touchscreen with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus heated front seats, automatic wipers, and the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety features. The Touring trim adds leather seats and a power-adjustable driver's seat, plus factory navigation and a synthetic suede interior.
The Clarity Fuel Cell operates via hydrogen tanks underneath the car. A fuel cell assembly turns the hydrogen into electricity, which powers an electric motor (174 hp, 221 lb-ft). Essentially, it operates much like a fully electric vehicle that occasionally needs a hydrogen fill-up. When full, the Clarity Fuel Cell has up to 360 miles of range. Only one version is available, and it includes leather-trimmed seats that are heated in front, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8-inch touchscreen, 12-speaker premium audio system and Honda Sensing safety technology.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Honda Clarity.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- fuel efficiency
- technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have owned a new car every three years since 1958 - and drove service vechiles until 2009 - this Honda is the best over all. the best comfort buick electra. Adverage mpg Honda - 92.27140832 mpg on 30,000 miles. Lowest gas was in winter /nite /heat and lights on … higest 192.25 summer during local only daytime no ac etc miles 997 from june 20 to july 17. smooth ride only issue "all accesories should operate off 12 volt gen system leave mpg to plug in.... also maybe a roof of solar panels
This car is roomy, smooth driving, comfortable and fuel efficient!
I leased a Honda Clarity Fuel vehicle. I had nothing but recalls on the hydrogen tank, fuel stack, water pump, main circuit board, and untrained customer service reps. I wasted hundreds of hours dealing with Honda customer service. They always demand that it'll take 24 to 48 hours to call me back and expecting I answer my phone whenever they call back. It's insane to demand customers stand by their phone because customers are to be respected not to be disturbed. They sometimes provide call back number with 909 area code. Yet, that number is never picked up forcing customers to leave a message. It goes on and on playing phone tags. It's insane dealing with a company which refuse to use technology like email, chats, and allow customer service to transfer to the dept. which will help the customer. HONDA IS THE WORST COMPANY I HAVE DELT WITH. STAY AWAY OF YOU'LL BE TORTURED BY THEIR MIS-MANAGEMENT AND OUTDATED OPERATION !!!!!!!!!!
Nice to drive. Quiet. Well made.
Features & Specs
|Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$33,400
|MPG
|44 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$36,600
|MPG
|44 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Fuel Cell 4dr Sedan (electric
fuel cell) DD
|MSRP
|$58,490
|MPG
|68 city / 67 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 4501 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Clarity safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Helps maintain a constant vehicle speed and a set following interval behind a vehicle ahead of you and can bring you to a complete stop.
- Lane Keeping Assist/Departure Warning
- Automatically applies steering to help keep your vehicle in the lane and alerts you if you cross over a lane line without signaling.
- Honda LaneWatch
- Displays live video of the passenger-adjacent lane using a small camera on the side mirror whenever the right turn signal is used.
Honda Clarity vs. the competition
Honda Clarity vs. Toyota Mirai
Like the Clarity, the Toyota Mirai is a four-door hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. Unlike the Clarity, the Mirai doesn't have a hybrid variant, and it's available only in California. The Mirai takes the stress out of ownership with easy hydrogen fill-ups and a great ride. A redesigned Mirai is set to debut for 2021.
Honda Clarity vs. Toyota Prius Prime
At its price, it's hard to beat the Prius Prime. The plug-in hybrid offers 25 miles of all-electric driving, plus an efficient four-cylinder engine that kicks in when the juice runs out. It now comes with five seats, more USB ports, and standard Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa. The Clarity Plug-In has it beat when it comes to EV range, but if you're on a budget and don't need extra cargo space, the Prius Prime is an excellent option.
Honda Clarity vs. Subaru Crosstrek
Compared to the Clarity, the Crosstrek Hybrid offers more space for luggage and gear. You also get all-wheel drive. From a general standpoint, it's a more versatile vehicle than the Clarity. But its plug-in electric range is just 17 miles. Fuel economy once the battery is depleted isn't as good either.
FAQ
Is the Honda Clarity a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda Clarity?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda Clarity:
Is the Honda Clarity reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda Clarity a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda Clarity?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda Clarity is the 2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,400.
Other versions include:
- Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $33,400
- Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $36,600
- Fuel Cell 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD) which starts at $58,490
What are the different models of Honda Clarity?
More about the 2020 Honda Clarity
2020 Honda Clarity Overview
The 2020 Honda Clarity is offered in the following submodels: Clarity Electric (fuel Cell), Clarity Sedan, Clarity Hybrid. Available styles include Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Fuel Cell 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD).
What do people think of the 2020 Honda Clarity?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda Clarity and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Clarity 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Clarity.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Honda Clarity and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Clarity featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda Clarity?
Which 2020 Honda Clarities are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Honda Clarity for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2020 Clarities listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,555 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Honda Clarity.
Can't find a new 2020 Honda Claritys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Clarity for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,402.
Find a new Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,864.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Honda Clarity?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
