Used 2018 Honda Clarity for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    13,874 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $20,999

    $2,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    12,507 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $21,999

    $1,951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    24,258 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,696

    $1,885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    28,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,160

    $3,307 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    105,329 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,999

    $1,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    23,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,500

    $2,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    48,183 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,120

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    16,516 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,000

    $2,739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    39,102 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,999

    $2,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    26,708 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    9,165 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,500

    $1,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    20,081 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,995

    $1,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    11,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,495

    $243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    14,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,500

    $380 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    29,433 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,770

    $1,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

    11,339 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,633

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    16,565 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,592

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid

    21,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,995

    $638 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Clarity

Read recent reviews for the Honda Clarity
Overall Consumer Rating
4.491 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 91 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (5%)
The Breakthrough Car - A PHEV with No Compromise
RVDuluth,02/23/2018
Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I have resisted buying a battery electric vehicle because of the widespread range anxiety. Despite the fact that most of my driving is the short 4-mile trip to and from work, the idea of going through the inconvenience of renting a car for longer trips and the potential of getting stranded after an unpredictable busy day of driving (especially in my cold Minnesota climes where the battery can drain rapidly in sub-zero temps), has prevented me from seriously considering an electric vehicle. I looked briefly at the pricey Chevy Volt but was not willing to step down from the midsize sedan convenience I had become accustomed to. The standard model hybrid versions such as the Accord, Sonata, and Camry all have reduced federal tax credit incentive. I found out about the Clarity by accident. It must be one of the poorest marketed new models in history. Everything I read about it met my requirements and I finally purchased one soon after I could get my hands on it. The experience has been fantastic. It is an Accord-sized sedan with a massive interior and comfortable seating for 5, has an extraordinarily quiet and luxurious interior, has most of the safety features I was looking for (except for the mysteriously missing blind spot detection), and qualified for the full $7,500 tax credit that brought the price down to the range of any mid-size sedan, hybrid or not. The 47-mile range allows for almost all driving to be done in EV mode (I have managed a range over 30 miles in the Northern Minnesota winter, but can see the range increasing as the weather warms). I averaged about 42 mpg on a 300+ mile roundtrip up north (yes - right to the Canadian border), and have only nitpicky complaints so far as I come up on my first 1000 miles in the vehicle. This car is a home run in every way and if it were not for the exceptionally lousy marketing, would be one of the top selling new sedans in America. Get it now before others discover it. UPDATE: I have owned the car for over two years now and still love it. It is by far the best car I have owned. The car is quiet and trouble-free. It still meets all the needs I specified in my original review. I get a range of 50 miles in the summer/fall and about 30 in the winter. Highway hybrid mileage in the winter is about 40. Small issues include the poor wipers and inconvenient Infotainment system.
Report abuse
