Used 2018 Honda Clarity for Sale Near Me
154 listings
Near ZIP
- 13,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$20,999$2,007 Below Market
- 12,507 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$21,999$1,951 Below Market
- 24,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,696$1,885 Below Market
- 28,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,160$3,307 Below Market
- 105,329 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,999$1,921 Below Market
- 23,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,500$2,059 Below Market
- certified
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid48,183 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,120
- 16,516 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,000$2,739 Below Market
- 39,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,999$2,649 Below Market
- 26,708 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
- 9,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,500$1,859 Below Market
- 20,081 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995$1,387 Below Market
- 11,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,495$243 Below Market
- 14,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,500$380 Below Market
- 29,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,770$1,537 Below Market
- certified
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid11,339 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,633
- 16,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,592
- 21,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995$638 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Clarity
RVDuluth,02/23/2018
Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I have resisted buying a battery electric vehicle because of the widespread range anxiety. Despite the fact that most of my driving is the short 4-mile trip to and from work, the idea of going through the inconvenience of renting a car for longer trips and the potential of getting stranded after an unpredictable busy day of driving (especially in my cold Minnesota climes where the battery can drain rapidly in sub-zero temps), has prevented me from seriously considering an electric vehicle. I looked briefly at the pricey Chevy Volt but was not willing to step down from the midsize sedan convenience I had become accustomed to. The standard model hybrid versions such as the Accord, Sonata, and Camry all have reduced federal tax credit incentive. I found out about the Clarity by accident. It must be one of the poorest marketed new models in history. Everything I read about it met my requirements and I finally purchased one soon after I could get my hands on it. The experience has been fantastic. It is an Accord-sized sedan with a massive interior and comfortable seating for 5, has an extraordinarily quiet and luxurious interior, has most of the safety features I was looking for (except for the mysteriously missing blind spot detection), and qualified for the full $7,500 tax credit that brought the price down to the range of any mid-size sedan, hybrid or not. The 47-mile range allows for almost all driving to be done in EV mode (I have managed a range over 30 miles in the Northern Minnesota winter, but can see the range increasing as the weather warms). I averaged about 42 mpg on a 300+ mile roundtrip up north (yes - right to the Canadian border), and have only nitpicky complaints so far as I come up on my first 1000 miles in the vehicle. This car is a home run in every way and if it were not for the exceptionally lousy marketing, would be one of the top selling new sedans in America. Get it now before others discover it. UPDATE: I have owned the car for over two years now and still love it. It is by far the best car I have owned. The car is quiet and trouble-free. It still meets all the needs I specified in my original review. I get a range of 50 miles in the summer/fall and about 30 in the winter. Highway hybrid mileage in the winter is about 40. Small issues include the poor wipers and inconvenient Infotainment system.
