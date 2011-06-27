Used 2018 Honda Clarity Hybrid Consumer Reviews

We are able to run our car for free with solar J Erwin , 05/18/2018 Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful This is not the kind of car a person who does not like the most advanced smart phone would like. The instrumentation and entertainment/communication options are very advanced. The electric/battery storage and options for running the vehicle are well presented and with a little study - easy to use. The Clarity hybrid will go 47 miles on battery. Less, if the heater is on. For us with 27 PV solar panels and a utility company that allows us to store kilowatt hour credits for energy we produce and do not use. We will be able to use the 47 mile electric range to do about 90-95 percent of our driving. The solar system was paid for years ago and produces up to 60 KWH's of power per day - it only takes maybe 15-20 KWHs to fully charge the car. So if our daily driving is 47 miles or less, we drive for free - no gas needed. We got the Clarity yesterday. We had to drive about 135 miles to get to a dealer (Mike Maroone Honda in Colorado Springs) who was willing to substantially discount the suggested retail price. And, after going to Carmax to get an trade in sale estimate, Maroone came within $250 of the Carmax and by trading in our Prius Hybrid, we saved on sales tax on the new Clarity - the trade in comes off the purchase price in Colorado before the state and county tax is computed. The Clarity is very comfortable inside - the controls are easy to reach and see. The cruise control with anti collision works wonderfully and given that our drive home was in rush hour traffic, it got used several times. The car brakes easily and comfortably when the anti collision kicks in. The cruise control was easy to use and set and turn off. The lane assist is very quick when lines are visible and you begin to drift out of your lane. It quickly brings you back and vibrates the steering wheel to let you know it is active. We still need to learn how to link phones, use the "seat memory" feature and program our garage door openers to the opener buttons in the car. The Clarity is easy to charge with the included cable that plugs into a standard outlet. You do need to put a hook on the wall near the outlet to support the weight of the charging device. On 120V, it charges overnight to full 47 mile range. We have a lot to learn about the Clarity, how it drives in winter and on snow (we live in the CO mountains - aka - snow country) . But for now, we are very pleased we picked the Clarity Touring Sedan as our newest vehicle. Performance Report Abuse

Great car overall, schizophrenic digital controls Dan , 10/23/2018 Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I love plugging in over night. I love not buying gas. I love the ride, the handling, the great acceleration, the comfort, the sound system. The whole display, the UI, the menu system, the audio sources, climate control, NOT easy to use at all. But I would definitely buy the car again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

This car is cool Deirdre Kamber Todd , 12/17/2018 Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I wanted a plug-in hybrid, and I loved the look. I's a total pleasure to be getting 70 mpg. PROS and CONS of the car: pros are (1) the gas mileage is fantastic if you become an aware and educated driver; (2) the touchscreen is big , bright and handy; (3) my Bluetooth connects immediately (and I have a Windows phone); (4) no charging problems; (5) it holds beautifully on windy roads and in the rain; (6) the backup camera options are great; and (7) the electric really does take you 30+ miles a day if you plug in at night. Cons: (1) driver's seat is not comfortable; (2) you have to learn how to drive the car effectively - it has too many options if you just "drive" it; (3) it has poor automated pick-up and speed-up in cruise control; (4) it doesn't come with a spare tire; and (5) when you do car-following (as part of the autosynchronous cruise control), you often must brake or manually slow-up, so you can't get too comfortable -- the tech just isn't quite there yet. Couple of things to know ahead of time if you're considering this car: (1) if you buy the car, be aware you MUST ORDER the book from Honda (and the book is huge) -- it doesn't come in the car and it has all the how-to's (YouTube isn't great on it, whatever the sales team tells you); (2) download Plugshare and HondaLink right away - you'll need them ASAP. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Always Prepared Jeff , 06/30/2018 Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have driven a 1000 miles without using any gas. My commute is under 40 miles per day so the EV range range of the Clarity works well. However, I don’t feel limited in my driving knowing that the gas hybrid engine is there if needed. The car drives and handles very well in EV mode. Switching to Sport mode is like a luxury car - faster, responsive but very quiet as well. (I have only used Sport Mode to show off to my friends.) I installed a pseudo Level-2 charger in garage using electrical from my clothes dryer circuit from Amazon for $160. It charges at 16Amps so it takes about 4.5 hours for a full recharge rather than the 2 hours with a full Level-2 charger. Most clothes dryer circuits are 30Amp so the 16Amp charger is well within the safety limits. I program the Clarity to charge every night after midnight when the electrical rates are the cheapest and I ready for work in the morning. I didn’t have to pay for an electrician to install a 50amp circuit for a true Level-2 charger that draws 30Amps. There are a lot of charging options available on Amazon with various plugs. Study up on your NEMA outlets and then choose one that will work for your home. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse