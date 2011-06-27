2020 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews
More than enough Fun!
Bought this car because I wanted something that was more fun than my over powered German car, that I could not fully utilize its potential for more than 10 seconds before being in the "Go Directly To Jail" part of the speedometer. The 2020 Civic Si is light, has immediate response, handles extremely well and has more than enough power for a daily driver. This car can also get you into trouble in no time at all, if you are just listening to the rev's as you go though the gears in its excellent manual gearbox. Nice surprises: Electronics. Honda is doing a great job at including many driver aides and electronic conveniences as standard equipment. Better part yet is in a car of this type, fairly easy to turnoff the electronic nannies when you don't want them, and when you do, just as easy to turn them on. I was concerned with how hard the ride would be with the very low profile tires. The active dampers appear to work great, as the ride is a lot smoother than what I expected. Rear seat leg room is also plentiful. Only item I wish it had, rear cross traffic alert. NOTE: Review is for an Si Sedan, not Coupe ( Sedan not listed in the drop down menus)
2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe
Good pricepoint. Manual transmission ONLY on this model. FAST. Handles well. Hugs the road. No lateral movement on hairy turns. Looks great. If you are looking for a daily driver that also can be raced and is fun, this is one of them. Next level up is a Mustang 5.0 manual, then a Porsche 911. The mustang is twice as much, and the porsche is 5x as much as the Honda in price. If you plan on driving a stick for sport, start with this one and work your way up.
Improved to perfection Si
I have traded in my 2 door 2017 Si with a 2020 2 door Si few days ago. I am very happy with the new model. There are various small/subtle improvements which add up to create a 2020 Si model improved to perfection. - The traction and drive is much better tuned, reminding the 2013 model-2.0 engine performance, in spite of the 1.5 lt (turbo) engine, keeping the gas mileage great. - The safety features are great, lane departure, automatic braking and adaptive cruise control. Sometimes I feel the car "meddles" with my driving, but this is all for the better. - The look is much better, with subtle tweaks to detailing and accents. The 2017 model was too stuffy for my taste. - The wheels look much nicer, and the accompanying tires perform more solidly - The instrument panel has improved with the volume button and the climate fan buttons which were obviously needed. - The car is generally more silent than 2017 - The door tensions are adjusted so that they don't close unexpectedly while getting out. - The seats are more comfortable - The LED headlights are fantastic. Great features, quality and value for the price!
I Love My Si
I love my 2020 Civic Si, and for the first time ever after a new car purchase, I've experienced no buyer's remorse. The dark grey color is perfect with the black wheels, and it coordinates with the red accents very well. Out front, the new-for-2020 LED turn signals, headlights, high-beams, and fog lights are simply great. The new body accents and revisions are great, too. DRIVING - "Grandma Mode": With the new for 2020 additions of Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Mitigation, High Beam Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control, this car excels at drama-free highway cruising. Despite an EPA rating of 36, I've repeatedly gotten as high as 42 mpg. Road noise is acceptable and not too intrusive. The shorter 6th gear, which is also new for 2020, helps the adaptive cruise control respond quickly without having to downshift, unless you want to... DRIVING - The Si Side: Even in "Normal" mode, if you put your foot down, this car wants more. Then, engaging the "Sport Mode" button makes the dash look awesome via red lighting, tightens the steering, and firms up the suspension via real adaptive dampers to make it even better. Firm. Planted. Deep-smile-inducing. Fast. Fun! Also: The new safety aids are adjustable in the car’s software, and traction control, lane departure mitigation, and forward collision mitigation can all be turned off via dash buttons. SAVE THE MANUALS! The manual gearbox is a very good transmission. Honda has always made one gear a broad acceleration gear. In the 5-speed days, that was usually 2nd. Here, it’s 3rd, and it’s wonderfully-tuned to pull and pull to the redline using everything the 1.5T with 205 hp and 192 ft-lbs of torque has to offer. COMFORT: The cloth seats, updated for 2020 with red accents, are nicely bolstered and firm, but still comfortable for long drives. The red-stitched leather steering wheel is beefy and feels very good in the hands. The billet, leather-wrapped gear shift knob is very good looking and is likewise driver-oriented. However, the shift knob’s metal heart holds ambient temperature. On some mornings it’s been too cold to handle without gloves, and I have it on good authority that it’ll do the same with heat in the summer. The automatic climate control works quietly and well, and the three-level heated seats work nicely. The configurable & deep center console is quite functional. Both visors have covered and illuminated vanity mirrors, and they slide back when pivoted over the side windows. All of the control buttons in the front are also pleasingly illuminated at night. While I wish that Honda had carried the front doors’ well-placed soft touches to the back, the seats are comfortable, the center armrest with cupholder is nice, and the dome light cannot be seen in the rear-view mirror if passengers need it at night. SOUND SYSTEM: The 10 speaker, 450 watt sound system has plenty of power, and the automatic speed volume adjustment works well. The subwoofer sustains music well while adding punch. DISAPPOINTMENTS: My only four knocks are 1.) No blind-spot monitoring / rear cross traffic alert / reverse sensing, 2.) No rear seat charging ports, 3.) No LED turn signals on the outside rearview mirrors (Honda has all of three of these in the parts bins and should have them on the Civic Si, especially when comparing it to a Corolla XSE or Mazda 3 - I would have gladly paid more for all of them), and, 4.) Canadian models also get rain-sensing wipers, and since this car is made in Canada… I’d like to have those, too. UPGRADES: My Si Sedan came from Honda in “Modern Steel Metallic” (dark grey) with All-Season-Tires. My dealer-installed accessories are: All-Season Floor Mats, a Trunk Liner, Splash Guards, Console Illumination, Leather Arm Rest with Illumination, Footwell Illumination, Illuminated Door Still Plates, Puddle Lights, Rear Bumper Protector, and Automatic-Dimming Rearview Mirror with HomeLink. With all of the after-market items available, this car is also a tuner’s dream laboratory, but I’m not likely to do much else except for the nice, and appropriately red-accented, K & N "Typhoon" cold air intake. Your interests may vary, and you can spend a lot of time and money making a Civic Si uniquely yours. CONCLUSION: I’m quite happy with my 2020 Honda Civic Si Sedan. When the 10th generation Si first showed up in 2017, it was lacking. Those big, black fields of false vents were just too much to handle, and the halogen headlights were a big letdown. This mid-cycle refresh corrects all of that and more. You can just tell that Honda loves this car. So if you’re on the fence about the 2020 Civic Si - look again at the price - look again at the features - trust my and others’ reviews on what it can do - and just get it. I think you’ll be glad you did.
Possibly the best daily driver for the enthusiast!
If you need a car with four doors, a peppy engine, nimble handling and driveably in the worst LA traffic, the Honda Civic SI sedan is for you! It's great value for the price and offers a great range of features like a peppy engine, manual transmission with LSD, a sporty interior and great cruise control features (like lane departure mitigation and adaptive cruise control). Definite winner for those enthusiast that want a fun daily driver!
