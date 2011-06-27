2020 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
My little space ship...
I just turned 70 & when I told my friends that I was thinking of a Honda Civic, one response was:"CIVIC??!! That's what people get their kids when they graduate college!" NOT!! Well, they almost shamed me into getting the accord..Paper work was done & ready for a signature but I couldn't take my eyes off the Civic EX in the showroom..white with tan interior & side body moldings, which added so much to the car..it was beautiful & so sporty looking .. Long story short...we ripped up the paper work on the accord & I bought the Civic & haven't been happier.. It drives like a dream & the turbo engine really puts "umph" in the drive.. The control panel has everything at your finger tips.. The ACC cruise control, auto high beams, assisted lane, etc...it's just wonderful.. If you want a really sporty looking & handling car, don't look any where else.. Do I have to say I love this car???
Who would want that feature?
I love my new civic except that sometimes the windows roll down by themselves at night. I've been told the fob is sensitive when it's in a pocket or bag. So where do I keep the keys. Also, at night my keys are hanging on the wall. I live in Canada, we have weather, this is going to create a lot of damage to the car. Why is there a feature on the fob that lowers the windows?
Best quality car I've ever driven
I recently leased my first 2020 Civic Ex-L and I'm amazed with how much power the 1.5 turbo has and the mpg rating it gets. The car drives like a dream and feels roomy on the inside. The leather seats are insanely comfortable. I could not be happier!! 10/10 recommend test driving one and seriously considering it!
Turbo!
Amazing gas mileage. Leather wrapped steering wheel is amazing. My tank is still on F! Plus its fast when you need it! Turbo feels nice! Only question I have is how to operate the car following function.
2020 Honda Civic Sport Sedan
My 2016 Civic Coupe Touring was totalled and just purchased a 2020 Civic Sport Sedan. Its a bit of a downgrade compared from the top of the line Touring that Im used to, but I’m loving it so far and as always, fun to drive! However, just a few bones to pick with Honda, you would they could afford to put some small little cheap light bulbs in the visors or a moonroof for a Sport trim that comes standard with a Corolla Sport! With that said, I love the vehicle, I will do some simple mods like getting LED headlights, front lip, side skirts, and smoke out the tail lights. But after a year, will upgrade to an SI trim! #teamhonda #lightsonvisorsforthesport
