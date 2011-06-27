2020 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

My little space ship... Carol , 04/14/2020 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I just turned 70 & when I told my friends that I was thinking of a Honda Civic, one response was:"CIVIC??!! That's what people get their kids when they graduate college!" NOT!! Well, they almost shamed me into getting the accord..Paper work was done & ready for a signature but I couldn't take my eyes off the Civic EX in the showroom..white with tan interior & side body moldings, which added so much to the car..it was beautiful & so sporty looking .. Long story short...we ripped up the paper work on the accord & I bought the Civic & haven't been happier.. It drives like a dream & the turbo engine really puts "umph" in the drive.. The control panel has everything at your finger tips.. The ACC cruise control, auto high beams, assisted lane, etc...it's just wonderful.. If you want a really sporty looking & handling car, don't look any where else.. Do I have to say I love this car??? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Who would want that feature? MM , 01/24/2020 LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 30 of 33 people found this review helpful I love my new civic except that sometimes the windows roll down by themselves at night. I've been told the fob is sensitive when it's in a pocket or bag. So where do I keep the keys. Also, at night my keys are hanging on the wall. I live in Canada, we have weather, this is going to create a lot of damage to the car. Why is there a feature on the fob that lowers the windows?

Best quality car I've ever driven Angela E , 05/14/2020 EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I recently leased my first 2020 Civic Ex-L and I'm amazed with how much power the 1.5 turbo has and the mpg rating it gets. The car drives like a dream and feels roomy on the inside. The leather seats are insanely comfortable. I could not be happier!! 10/10 recommend test driving one and seriously considering it!

Turbo! Roberto , 12/09/2019 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 20 of 25 people found this review helpful Amazing gas mileage. Leather wrapped steering wheel is amazing. My tank is still on F! Plus its fast when you need it! Turbo feels nice! Only question I have is how to operate the car following function.