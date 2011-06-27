2019 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews

STARTING TO HAVE SECOND THOUGHTS. Walter E. Strong , 12/23/2018 Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 52 of 64 people found this review helpful I've always liked a car with a bit more gitup & go than most folks so I bought a 2019 Civic Si. Now this car ain't no Ferrari you understand, but with 205 HP it does zip around with a bit more spirit than most compacts & sub compacts (and I haven't even driven it in SPORT mode yet!). The handling is precise, braking is very good and it corners like a dream on I-5 mountain roads in S. Oregon. The selection in these parts was pretty slim so I ended up with a black exterior and the only choice available for interiors is black, not my favorite combination but not a deal breaker either. I like the styling but I'm no fan of spoilers, I wish it was removable. I've folded down the rear seats and they'll probably stay that way (no kids, grandkids or wife!) providing a LOT of cargo space. (Update: Put them back up due to road noise.) Now, lets go inside. First of all the transmission is kinda finicky in that you'd BETTER know what gear you want and where it is or you'll end up with the tach going crazy or a lugging engine. With time I'll get better using it (under 1K miles so far). When you DO get the right gear and give the engine ample throttle it'll SPIN right quickly and suddenly it's time for the next upshift! I LIKE IT!! When in reverse there's a video camera picture on the screen showing what's behind the car, like a lot of new cars these days, and that's a great feature, as is the camera showing what's in the right lane when the turn signal is on (none for the left lane unfortunately). You understand I've been driving a 1995 Toyota pickup for 24 years and all this new fancy stuff has me all giddy! The digital screen showing speed, tachometer etc. has several options, some of which are of dubious value (do I REALLY want to know how many "G" forces my body is being subjected to?!!) However, when the road speed and tach are showing there's other information available I like such as average fuel consumption, mileage left until next fill up, outside temperature, etc. I'm no big fan of listening to the radio when I'm driving so the intertainment system holds little interest for me. Outside of all that the layout of the cab suits me just fine with plenty of storage spaces to put things I'll end up discarding in six months!! Seats, nothing to write home to Mother about but sufficiently comfortable just the same. I'm going to like this car, an at my age it's likely to be the last one I own. Honda done good! (Note: The "car details" right below this review do not accurately reflect my vehicle) Update @ 4300 miles: The sport tires I bought make a lot of noise and I'll try to find something quieter when they need replacing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

middle age commuter Middle Age Commuter , 03/16/2019 Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 11 of 14 people found this review helpful Definitely the perfect vehicle for a college student or college graduate starting their new job. Excellent gas mileage, safety features and a very reliable car. The SI has a sporty look and catches your eye at stop lights or while driving by. The SI also has plenty of get up and no problem merging into major highways which is a plus. This new model has also increased leg room and head room to sit 4 medium sized adults comfortably. I'll be driving this car for several months then passing it down to my youngest son when he starts college. For me it gives me piece of mind and not having to worry about my son breaking down in the city or while driving back and forth from college. Performance Report Abuse

Fast Family Car Jono K , 04/01/2019 Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 10 of 13 people found this review helpful My commute is ~130 miles a day. I have two kids. I was driving a Prius. I needed something big enough to pickup both kids with car seats, get me to work with 35+ mpg and something more fun than a Prius (not hard to find) Report Abuse

Fun, fast, and fuel efficient Chris S. , 04/12/2019 Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 10 of 13 people found this review helpful I am a long-time Honda fan and owner, having owned a total of 5 Hondas, including a 1999 Civic Si as well as an S2000 back in the day. Honda is back and better than ever with the 10th generation Civic Si. You can really tell Honda went back to the drawing board with this car. The attention to detail is unmatched. I REALLY love the styling of the sedan and I'm very glad they decided to use the sedan as the base for the Si and NOT the hatchback. Don't get me wrong, I like the hatch, but I definitely prefer the sedan. This car has a lot of power, but it's not overpowered, and the stock wheels and tires keep up well. The engine is quiet, but it has a nice exhaust note that turns heads. Now for the "negatives"... This isn't really a Honda thing, but I don't see the point of Android Auto / Apple Car Play when you have to plug in your phone. It would be nice if it utilized WiFi or something instead. There are a few rattles when the car is on Sport mode on a bumpy road. I really wish Brake Hold stayed on between drives by default. Heck, I wish Sport / Normal Mode stayed set between drives as well. All that said, this car is awesome. No car is 100% perfect, but this car is as close to perfect as you can get. Honda, you did well! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse