2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

The perfect everyday ride Thomas , 01/20/2019 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 63 of 69 people found this review helpful I have owned a mix of Accords and Civics over the past 20 years as my daily drivers (my wife has had Toyota, Mazda and Subaru, so I know those as well) and I think that this is the best all around car I have owned. It is vastly superior to my 2011 Civic in all ways except the entertainment system (still a bit confusing and no CD) and rear visibility. The hatchback configuration allows this to operate like a mini SUV (without the off road), but the handling and acceleration is top notch. The small size makes it a great car to commute into the city, but it is also fun for weekend trips to the mountains. Great mileage, looks good in black (to hide those ugly fake "air grills") and very reasonably prices. Honda cars are very reliable, so this one really falls into the sweet spot of price, performance, utility and reliability. Please not my ratings are relative to the car category/price. I know a BMW would have far better acceleration, handling, etc. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing Compact Vehicle! Big man loves his Honda , 05/23/2019 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I am stunned at how much Honda jammed into this compact car! It doesn't ride, feel, handle or sound like a small car. There is plenty of room in the seats and I am a big fella. The cargo area is enormous. The technology has improved to such an extent that this vehicle feels and rides like a mid-size car. Simply amazed. Go Honda! Performance Report Abuse

No frills excellence Newton , 05/16/2019 Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This car turns and stops on a dime, accelerates well, is comfortable, and safe. The ultimate driving machine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Swiss army knife Pete , 01/05/2019 EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 48 of 56 people found this review helpful I came from a small sports car that I loved but needed a more practical car as a daily driver. Wanted something that had good room, good handling, decent acceleration and good economy with low emissions. (And a decent price) The Civic checked all the boxes. Tried 3 hybrids, Mazda 3 hatch and sedan, Audi A3. Liked the Golf but mileage wasn't up to par. Traded the car recently-- found a super low mileage '18 Audi A3 that I really liked at a great price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse