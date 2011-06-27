2019 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The perfect everyday ride
I have owned a mix of Accords and Civics over the past 20 years as my daily drivers (my wife has had Toyota, Mazda and Subaru, so I know those as well) and I think that this is the best all around car I have owned. It is vastly superior to my 2011 Civic in all ways except the entertainment system (still a bit confusing and no CD) and rear visibility. The hatchback configuration allows this to operate like a mini SUV (without the off road), but the handling and acceleration is top notch. The small size makes it a great car to commute into the city, but it is also fun for weekend trips to the mountains. Great mileage, looks good in black (to hide those ugly fake "air grills") and very reasonably prices. Honda cars are very reliable, so this one really falls into the sweet spot of price, performance, utility and reliability. Please not my ratings are relative to the car category/price. I know a BMW would have far better acceleration, handling, etc.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing Compact Vehicle!
I am stunned at how much Honda jammed into this compact car! It doesn't ride, feel, handle or sound like a small car. There is plenty of room in the seats and I am a big fella. The cargo area is enormous. The technology has improved to such an extent that this vehicle feels and rides like a mid-size car. Simply amazed. Go Honda!
- Performance
No frills excellence
This car turns and stops on a dime, accelerates well, is comfortable, and safe. The ultimate driving machine.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Swiss army knife
I came from a small sports car that I loved but needed a more practical car as a daily driver. Wanted something that had good room, good handling, decent acceleration and good economy with low emissions. (And a decent price) The Civic checked all the boxes. Tried 3 hybrids, Mazda 3 hatch and sedan, Audi A3. Liked the Golf but mileage wasn't up to par. Traded the car recently-- found a super low mileage '18 Audi A3 that I really liked at a great price.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Best combination of practicality & performance!
Bought my 2019 Honda Civic Sport Touring Hatchback 1.5L CVT 180Hp in May 2019. Started with 34 miles on it and now has around 1450 miles. I put a K&N performance intake system and a SiriMoto Strut Brace and the only thing I can say is wow! Throw this car into sport mode and it will throw you back in your seat! Even better, put this car into ECON mode with cruise control you'll average 36-38 MPG. I have almost nothing negative to say about this car. My only complaint (and its not even Honda's fault) is sometimes Apple Carplay will randomly disconnect mid-drive for no reason which can be frustrating, and the infotainment system isn't the greatest but it definitely should not be the deciding factor in buying this car. The Sport Touring Hatchback is an absolute joy to drive and I plan on keeping this for a very long time!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related 2019 Honda Civic Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020