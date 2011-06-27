  1. Home
2019 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

My civic

Oscar, 03/11/2019
EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Got a great deal on it but the car sells itself. So much style and comfort. Modern but very classic as well. Love it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
2019 Honda Touring Coupe

Douglas G., 05/20/2019
Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Great auto. I recommend this automobile.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My First New Honda, It's A Home Run!

Ricky, 12/02/2019
LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
This car (even in it's LX base form) has everything I could ever want! It's got a sporty look & feel, a comfortable & sturdy build quality, and a smooth & engaging performance! Not to mention it's bright red exterior, coupled with it's dark black interior which will keep me happy & entertained for years to come!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Awesome car. Plenty of power

Troy, 01/10/2020
LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2.0L is good enough for me, plenty of power to pass. Good thing is in the long run you don't have to worry about the turbo stressing out your engine.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great feel, nice pull

Rogelio, 11/14/2019
EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Comfortable seating. Strong amd efficient engine. Reliable company. What else could you ask for?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
