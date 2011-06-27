2019 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

My civic Oscar , 03/11/2019 EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 7 of 11 people found this review helpful Got a great deal on it but the car sells itself. So much style and comfort. Modern but very classic as well. Love it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

2019 Honda Touring Coupe Douglas G. , 05/20/2019 Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great auto. I recommend this automobile. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My First New Honda, It's A Home Run! Ricky , 12/02/2019 LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car (even in it's LX base form) has everything I could ever want! It's got a sporty look & feel, a comfortable & sturdy build quality, and a smooth & engaging performance! Not to mention it's bright red exterior, coupled with it's dark black interior which will keep me happy & entertained for years to come! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome car. Plenty of power Troy , 01/10/2020 LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful The 2.0L is good enough for me, plenty of power to pass. Good thing is in the long run you don't have to worry about the turbo stressing out your engine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse