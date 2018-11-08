2019 Honda Civic Coupe
Which Civic does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Excellent fuel economy and performance from turbocharged engine
- Ride quality expertly balances comfort and athleticism
- Many standard advanced technology and safety features
- Roomy cabin with high-quality materials
- Overly vigilant forward collision warning system is frustrating
- Slow-responding adaptive cruise control system
- Sport trim now available as sedan and coupe
- Sport now gets base 2.0-liter engine instead of turbo 1.5L
- Restyled front bumper
- Optional infotainment interface now has a volume knob and hard buttons for high-level functions
- Part of the 10th Civic generation introduced for 2016
Overall rating8.5 / 10
Honestly, Honda could have sent its engineers on a yearlong vacation to Tahiti rather than task them with updating the 2019 Civic. We've been giving this generation Civic top marks since its debut three years ago, and there's nothing else out this year that's going to steal the car's title belt. But here we are anyway with an even better Civic.
For starters, the 2019 Honda Civic gets a restyled front end. The new look is subtle and helps the car look a little sleeker and less imposing. Inside, you get an updated infotainment interface that brings with it the return of a volume knob. This small addition addresses one of the biggest complaints we had with the Civic last year.
What's more, all Civic trims also get additional features from the Honda Sensing bundle, which is now standard. It includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation and lane departure warning with lane keeping assist. The Civic already had several advantages over competitors, and this addition of safety equipment is yet another.
As always, there are a few notable competitors that you might want to also look at. These include the sporty Toyota 86, the utilitarian Hyundai Veloster and the upscale Mini Cooper. But really, the 2019 Honda Civic is the one to beat. It has the most comprehensive combination of feature content, comfort and driving entertainment you'll find in a small sedan today.
Honda Civic models
The 2019 Honda Civic is offered as a sedan, coupe or hatchback. Depending on which body style you choose, there are different trim levels available: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L, EX-L with Navigation, Touring, Sport Touring, and the high-performance trims, Si and Type R. The sedan is available in LX, Sport, EX, EX-L, Touring and Si trims. The coupe is available in LX, Sport, EX, Touring and Si. The hatchback is available in LX, Sport, EX, EX-L with Navigation, Sport Touring and Type R.
Honda Civic LX
Though it may be the base trim, the standard Civic LX comes with a lot of equipment for the money. In the sedan and the coupe, the LX gets the base 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (158 horsepower, 138 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed manual transmission. (A continuously variable automatic transmission is optional.) In the hatchback, the LX gets the upgraded turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (174 hp, 162 lb-ft) as standard.
Other standard LX equipment includes 16-inch wheels (steel wheels for the sedan; alloys for the coupe and hatchback), LED running lights, automatic climate control and a height-adjustable driver's seat.
Electronics features include a 5-inch central display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port. Also standard is the Honda Sensing safety package. It includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and keeping assist, road departure mitigation, automatic high beams, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Honda Civic Sport
The Sport builds on the base LX equipment. In the sedan and the coupe, that means the same 2.0-liter standard engine. But in the hatchback, you get a bit more horsepower from the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder — 180 hp and 177 lb-ft with the manual, 180 hp and 162 lb-ft with the CVT automatic.
Otherwise, the Sport adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a center-outlet dual exhaust, aerodynamic bodywork, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a rear center armrest with cupholders, sport pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry with remote start, a 7-inch touchscreen interface with HondaLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and an eight-speaker audio system with dual USB ports.
Honda Civic EX
Stepping up to the EX gets the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine in the coupe and sedan (it's already standard in the hatchback). You also get most of the Sport's tech equipment, including the 7-inch touchscreen, and it adds the CVT automatic as standard along with a sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot camera, heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat and satellite radio.
Honda Civic EX-L
If you want a few more creature comforts, there's the EX-L, which gets leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Instead of EX-L, the hatchback offers a trim called EX-L with Navigation that adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob as well as navigation.
Honda Civic Touring and Sport Touring
The Touring and Sport Touring trim levels essentially build off the EX-L and add 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic wipers, paddle shifters, heated rear seats, and a 10-speaker audio system (12 speakers in the Sport Touring hatchback). Also standard is an integrated navigation system.
Honda Civic Si
The Si is only available in coupe and sedan body styles. It comes with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 205 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential. It's similar in standard equipment to the EX-L trim, but you also get a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, bigger front brakes, a unique rear spoiler, Si-branded sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, the 10-speaker stereo and a unique instrument panel.
Honda Civic Type R
At the top of the Civic performance heap is the Type R. It is equipped much like the Sport Touring trim level, but it gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (306 hp, 285 lb-ft). Like the Si, it is only available with a six-speed manual transmission, but this one includes adjustable automatic rev-matching and a lightweight flywheel.
Other Type R additions include 20-inch wheels with high-performance tires, bigger front and rear brakes, a massive rear wing, a Type R-specific suspension with adaptive dampers, and special interior and exterior styling enhancements.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.5 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.5
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.5
Technology8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Honda Civic.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- comfort
- engine
- appearance
- road noise
- value
- transmission
- climate control
- technology
- sound system
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
Got a great deal on it but the car sells itself. So much style and comfort. Modern but very classic as well. Love it!
Great auto. I recommend this automobile.
This car (even in it's LX base form) has everything I could ever want! It's got a sporty look & feel, a comfortable & sturdy build quality, and a smooth & engaging performance! Not to mention it's bright red exterior, coupled with it's dark black interior which will keep me happy & entertained for years to come!
The 2.0L is good enough for me, plenty of power to pass. Good thing is in the long run you don't have to worry about the turbo stressing out your engine.
2019 Honda Civic videoHonda Civic Type R vs. Hyundai Veloster N: 2019 Hot Hatchback Battle
Honda Civic Type R vs. Hyundai Veloster N: 2019 Hot Hatchback Battle
CARLOS LAGO: While it's not going to win any beauty pageants, the Honda Civic Type R is the de facto hot hatch. It's a blast to drive, with really engaging handling and pleasing road manners. KURT NIEBUHR: But what's its biggest competitor? How about the Hyundai Veloster N. It's Hyundai's first proper hot hatch for the USA, and I think it's up for the challenge. The question is, which one's worth your money? That's what we're going to find out. But before we get started, don't forget to click Like, Subscribe, and make sure to visit Edmunds to find your perfect car. OK, OK. So these cars don't line up quite so perfectly. Yeah, they're both high performance hatchbacks. Both have 2-liter, turbo-charged, four-cylinder engines, six-speed manual transmissions, automatic rev matching, and they both seat four people. There are differences, though, and big ones, too. For example, the Veloster has three doors. The Civic has three exhaust pipes. Price is a bigger concern. The Honda costs $6,700 more than the Veloster as equipped. And that's assuming you can find one of these at MSRP. It's also more powerful, even when the Veloster N is equipped with its performance back, like this one is. So the question really is, is the Honda's higher price worth the extra dough? First up, instrumented performance testing at the Edmunds test track. With a superior power-to-weight ratio, the Civic is unsurprisingly faster than the philosopher in a straight line. This particular Type-R, though, was a few tenths slower than the last one we tested. It had noticeable intervention that prevented quick up shifts. We suspected this was due to reliability concerns. After all, what good is 3/10 off your 0 to 60 time if you don't have a transmission to drive home with. Launching the Veloster N is tricky. The tires have a lot of grip when warm, and it's difficult to find the sweet spot between bogging the engine and excessive tire spin. On the upside, you could shift the six-speed transmission as quickly as you like. Both cars need to shift to third gear to reach 60 miles an hour, which worsens their 0 to 60 time and makes it less indicative of overall acceleration. Look at the quarter mile, though, and you see the Civic is much faster. The Civic consistently stops shorter than the Veloster during testing, with a nine-foot difference between the two best performances from these cars. Both vehicles are stable and predictable under simulated panic stops. Neither car exhibited odor or fade during testing, indicating they'll withstand normal use on a race track. It's worth noting that the lateral G-averages were the same regardless of stability control, showing that both car's stability control systems are tuned for high-performance driving. CARLOS LAGO: So as expected, the Honda Civic outperformed the handover lost her hand at the test track. But will those results translate to the racetrack? KURT NIEBUHR: Now, because we're at a race track, you'll probably hear some cars flying by. We spent all morning lapping these two cars and destroying their tires in the process. CARLOS LAGO: Much like you, we aren't pro racing drivers. And if you Google around, you'll find fast lap times for at least one of these vehicles. What we're actually interested in, though, is the difference in lap time that we've got from these two cars. And again, the faster car is the Civic Type R. KURT NIEBUHR: So if that's all you came here for, there's your answer. CARLOS LAGO: Now for the rest of you who care about how these actually drive from behind the wheel, that's what really get into next. KURT NIEBUHR: So Carlos, this car's fast. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, boy howdy. I mean, of course, it's the more powerful car here. It's the more fundamentally designed vehicle here, and the more expensive car, too, so no surprise. But man, you get going real quick in this. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, it's almost hard to drive this car. It takes a couple laps, simply because you have to get used to how fast it is. CARLOS LAGO: But beyond the speed this car feels special. It doesn't feel like a tarted up Civic. It feels like a special version of a car that has some resemblance to a Civic. Some of that's going to be in the engine, and that's going to be in the chassis, some of that's going to be in the decorative stuff here, like the production number right behind the shifter-- the metal shifter, the red interior accents. All that stuff kind of speaks to how significant of a car this is. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, I feel that a base Civic is at such a high level that it allowed Honda to focus more on the little special bits and pieces like that. CARLOS LAGO: You get this suspension that feels really sophisticated in the sense that it's really comfortable on the road. This doesn't punish you like so many firms sports cars do. This is a genuinely daily drivable car. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, and you could drive it in the plus R mode that we're in right now, and it wouldn't be over the top. We're driving on a really bumpy course surface, and it still rides really well. CARLOS LAGO: When the car is smooth and controlled at high speed, you are concerned about how it's moving around. And that allows you to go even faster. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah. CARLOS LAGO: It allows you to go harder into braking zones, not be worried about, oh, can I maintain this speed through this corner here. There's a couple hairy corners on this track that this car feels totally fine in. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, but it is, after all, a front-wheel drive car. CARLOS LAGO: Yes. KURT NIEBUHR: And what I found that I had to do was really manage the power application coming out of even medium speed corners the car will light the inside front tire up, and it's cool, but it's slow. CARLOS LAGO: We have a ton of torque, and we have front-wheel drive car, so you have to drive these things responsibly. When you do it, it rewards you. I would go as far to say that this thing drives as good as its design is silly. KURT NIEBUHR: Absolutely. Absolutely. CARLOS LAGO: We've got three exhaust tips. That's very silly. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah. CARLOS LAGO: This thing drives that well. On the downside, engine sound. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, it's actually hard to drive this car at the limit simply because when you're wearing a helmet, it's almost silent on the inside, even in plus R mode when it does get a little bit more race-y, this is still not much louder than a basic Civic. CARLOS LAGO: You have to watch the tac. I caught myself frequently balancing off the limiter just because I didn't realize it because the sounds not there. I love these seats. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah. CARLOS LAGO: Bucket seats are tricky. When I get in and out of this car, I have to put the seat back in order to comfortably exit it because these thigh bolsters make getting in and out difficult. But on the road just commuting in this thing, they're wonderful. KURT NIEBUHR: They're also very breathable seats. This car is so comfortable on the road. This is the car I want to drive home. CARLOS LAGO: It's the little things. That get the shifter right. They get the clutch engagement right. The steering feedback isn't quite as there as the Veloster, but the effort is good. KURT NIEBUHR: Also, that the brake pedal on this car really deserves special mention. It's high, it's firm, but it's never touchy. It's exactly where you want it to be on the street. It's exactly where you want it to be on the track, and it adds confidence. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, I think my only real demerits on this car are engine sound, rev matching isn't as aggressive as I would like it to be as somebody who uses rev matching, and shame on me, and blah, blah, blah. I can read the YouTube comments now. And it has three exhaust tips. So the overall design is just so cartoonish, the opposite of how the car drives. It's an absolute standout. KURT NIEBUHR: And it's fast. CARLOS LAGO: It rips. It rips. It rips but it's stable. Like through this high speed section here, you feel like you can carry so much speed through this blind complex of corners. And this is a hairy corner at full speed. KURT NIEBUHR: It is. So that's thumbs up from you? CARLOS LAGO: I'd say two. Well, maybe a thumb up and a half for-- I hate to keep coming down on the design, but-- KURT NIEBUHR: I would have to say that, even though I like driving both cars, this is the car I would want to drive home. CARLOS LAGO: I agree. KURT NIEBUHR: All right, so why don't we go hop in the Veloster? CARLOS LAGO: I think we should. KURT NIEBUHR: I'm really surprised that we're even driving a 2019 Hyundai Veloster. And it's because when the Veloster first came out, it was such a unique and interesting vehicle, but it wasn't that good to drive. I expected it to just kind of come out for a couple of years then Hyundai go, whoops, and never build a second one. But I'm really impressed that they came back and they built an all new Hyundai Veloster. And you know what? I like it. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, it's neat that not only has a mainstream automaker decided to make a three-door hatchback, they've also made this N version, which is a really well done $30,000 hot hatch. Yeah, they've transformed the standard Veloster into a very enjoyable car doing the usual hot hatch tricks. You know, really stiff suspension, turbo motor that's really powerful, and they've executed a really fun to drive car for the money. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, and not only that, but in the process they've given this car so much personality. It's scrappy. CARLOS LAGO: Both of these cars-- the Civic and the Veloster-- are slow cars made fast. This definitely feels like a slow car made fast. KURT NIEBUHR: Absolutely. CARLOS LAGO: You still have the Veloster interior trappings-- this plastic is pretty stiff and firm, not very good to look at. The shifter-- it works, but it still feels like it has the original Veloster trappings going on with it. On the other hand though, the trick bits are really trick, right? This engine makes good power, has good throttle response, it's very vocal, a lot more so than the Civic, and that means when you're hitting red line you can actually hear it happening. And I'm not staring at the tac in this car like I have to in the Type R. The rev matching works really well, and that's one thing I really like, as somebody who likes using rev matching. I know a lot of people out there who don't, but I like the fact that I can just trust it every single time. In the Civic, I don't. KURT NIEBUHR: And there is something else that the Veloster has that I wish the Civic had, and that's the ability to really go in and adjust every electronic setting. So you can change the way the car rev matches. You can change the limited slip settings. You can change the suspension settings, the throttle mapping, the exhaust settings. Everything can be customized. CARLOS LAGO: And then we have to talk about the parts where this falters a little bit versus the Civic. This car feels fast. KURT NIEBUHR: Yes. CARLOS LAGO: But the data shows it is not relative to the Civic. KURT NIEBUHR: That is true, and I think if you drove them in isolation, you would swear they're just as fast, especially with how involving it is to drive the Veloster N. It's a very exciting car to drive. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, but when you look at the data, when you look at the lap times, when look at cornering speeds driving the two back to back, it's very apparent that the Civic is that much faster. And, of course, it's a more expensive car. No duh. It's more powerful, and so on and so forth. But I think that really isn't a discredit to the Veloster. I think it's part of the driving satisfaction. The Veloster decided to go with mechanically adjust-- electronically controlled mechanical flap in the exhaust that helps it make that pop. There's certainly a mode that switches on when you do that. The Civic, they've opted to go with a non-electronically adjustable thing. It's just those three pipes that work with different kind of back pressure to make it sound the way it does. That's nice on the road because it doesn't drone, but you don't get that excitement on the track that this thing has. KURT NIEBUHR: And I hate to bring in the way a car looks because that's so subjective. The Veloster drives like the Civic looks. The Civic drives like the Veloster. CARLOS LAGO: Exactly. But this is a ton of fun. I can't say that enough. Steering is really well weighted. Good feedback through it. Brakes are powerful. Everything here-- all the touch points. They've done their homework in making of Veloster N. KURT NIEBUHR: I actually prefer the feedback that comes through the wheel and in the Veloster than I do through the Civic. And that may be a function of how sophisticated and smooth everything is in that Civic. But I really like it in this car. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah I would not feel bad about driving this car daily. KURT NIEBUHR: Not at all. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah. As we come around this flat, skid pad like area-- both of these cars have a ton of power going into the front wheels, and under steer fighting it, especially when you're trying to power out is always an issue. What happened when you were doing that? KURT NIEBUHR: I found myself having to be very, very patient. Even though the limited slip is very sophisticated in this car, you have to wait because it's so easy to overwhelm the fronts on this car. And it's easy to get into a corner a little bit too quickly. And it's easy to get out of the corner a little bit too quickly. And front wheel drive cars are so dependent on the front tires. If you overcook them, you've lost them for a lap and you have to cool them down. CARLOS LAGO: Absolutely, or as we found, you can shoot chunks right off of them. KURT NIEBUHR: Yes, you can. CARLOS LAGO: What is amazing about both of these cars-- the Civic Type R is a very torque-y front drive car. No torques here. This is a very torque-y front wheel drive car, as well. No torques here. So verdict on the Veloster N? Thumb up. One thumb. KURT NIEBUHR: So, who wins? Actually, all of us win because both are fantastic hot hatches. They're so fun to drive. CARLOS LAGO: But the question we set out to answer is, is the Civic Type R's additional price worth it? Yes. KURT NIEBUHR: Absolutely, yes. CARLOS LAGO: From the moment that you sit in it, it feels very special. And then you start driving the car and it's so fast and it's comfortable and it's compliant, and it's really fast. Honda's made a great hot hatchback, and that doesn't mean the Veloster N is a bad car. If you can only swing 30 grand, you're going to have a lot of fun with this thing. Hyundai's turned the Veloster into something that's genuinely fun to drive, and still is really functional as a daily driver, too. Problem is, the Veloster N just can't hold a candle to how special the Civic Type R is to drive. And that's why the Civic wins this comparison. Now for more information on vehicles like these and for all your car shopping needs, be sure to visit Edmunds.com.
When it comes to performance, the Honda Civic Type R is the hottest of the hot hatchbacks. Meanwhile, the latest newcomer to the scene is the Hyundai Veloster N. The Hyundai costs much less and isn't as powerful, but is the Honda's additional performance worth the extra money? That's the question this Honda Civic Type R vs. Hyundai Veloster N comparison test seeks to answer.
Features & Specs
|EX 2dr Coupe
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$23,300
|MPG
|31 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Sport 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,350
|MPG
|29 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|158 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Si 2dr Coupe
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$24,300
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5700 rpm
|LX 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,750
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|158 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Civic safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Applies the brakes automatically to stop the vehicle to avoid a collision.
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Adjusts the vehicle's direction automatically to keep it from drifting out of its lane.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjusts the vehicle speed to maintain a constant distance from the car in front.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Civic vs. the competition
Honda Civic vs. Toyota Corolla
If you're looking for a good deal on a compact car, the Corolla is definitely a viable option. The Corolla, much like the Civic, offers a lot of standard equipment for the money. It's also relatively spacious and comfortable on the inside. The Civic, however, is far more entertaining to drive, with better EPA-estimated fuel economy and much more power. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Civic.
Honda Civic vs. Subaru Impreza
The Subaru Impreza feels all grown-up. Redesigned just a few years ago, the Impreza has a modern center touchscreen, a comfortable ride, and lots of modern safety features as a part of the Subaru EyeSight safety suite. The Subaru also gets standard all-wheel drive, which the Civic can't match. Unfortunately, the Impreza is woefully underpowered and its real-world fuel economy can't match the Civic's. Read Edmunds long-term road test of the Subaru Impreza.
Honda Civic vs. Mazda 3
If you're looking for a bit of driving fun to go along with your sophisticated compact car, the Mazda 3 is a great place to start. On upper trim levels, the Mazda 3 feels downright luxurious. The Mazda 3 can also match the Civic for driving fun with sporty steering and handling characteristics. For cargo carriers or buyers with lots of frequent passengers, you may want to stick with the roomier Civic.
FAQ
Is the Honda Civic a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Honda Civic?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda Civic:
- Sport trim now available as sedan and coupe
- Sport now gets base 2.0-liter engine instead of turbo 1.5L
- Restyled front bumper
- Optional infotainment interface now has a volume knob and hard buttons for high-level functions
- Part of the 10th Civic generation introduced for 2016
Is the Honda Civic reliable?
Is the 2019 Honda Civic a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda Civic?
The least-expensive 2019 Honda Civic is the 2019 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,750.
Other versions include:
- EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,300
- Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,350
- Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $24,300
- LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,750
- Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $21,550
- Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,950
What are the different models of Honda Civic?
More about the 2019 Honda Civic
The 2019 Honda Civic is a very appealing compact car with multiple variants and lots of standard features, including the entire Honda Sensing safety suite. To start off the 2019 model year, the Civic will only be available as a coupe and a sedan, but we fully expect the hatchback will make a comeback later in the year. And for the 2019 year, the Civic gets some serious upgrades, including a new 7-inch infotainment screen with a volume knob, something that was woefully missing on last year's Civic. The 2019 Honda Civic also gets all of the Honda Sensing safety technology as standard. That's a big improvement for a car that was already at the head of its class.
At the beginning of the model year, five primary trim levels are available for the 2019 Honda Civic: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring. We expect Honda to add the Si and Type R trim levels — as well as the hatchback — later in the year. As you might expect, each successive trim level gets you more equipment and more powerful engines.
The base Civic LX starts with a 158-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, a six-speed manual, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights and taillights, and power mirrors and locks. Inside, you get a 60/40-split folding rear bench, cruise control, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, and manual front seats with driver-seat height adjustment. Infotainment is handled by a 5-inch display screen with Bluetooth audio streaming. A CVT automatic is available and comes standard on higher trim levels.
The standard suite of Honda's active safety features and driver aids includes lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.
Moving up through the Civic's trim levels adds all sorts of features. A 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration is available and offers the option of navigation in higher trims. There's also a beefier stereo to go along with it. Other features include power seats, leather upholstery, a power sunroof, Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot camera, dual-zone climate control and more.
Perhaps the best upgrade to the 2019 Honda Civic is the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. It improves both acceleration and fuel economy, and it's one of the reasons we like the Civic so much.
No matter what you want from your compact car, the Civic likely has something to offer you. Make sure to read our full review to learn more, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Honda Civic in your area.
2019 Honda Civic Coupe Overview
The 2019 Honda Civic Coupe is offered in the following styles: EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Honda Civic Coupe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Honda Civic Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Civic Coupe 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Civic Coupe.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Honda Civic Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Civic Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels including EX, Sport, Si, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Honda Civic Coupe here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Honda Civic Coupe and all available trim types: Sport, EX, Touring, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Honda Civic Coupe include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Honda Civic Coupe?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
