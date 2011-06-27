Used 2017 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

ksm1998 , 12/09/2017 Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I have owned many cars and was not really in the market for a new car, but Honda was having a lease special (only $199!!!) for a 2017 Civic Si and I couldn't resist. Let's just say I am very happy. I got it in Lunar Silver and I actually think it is a really good looking coupe. The rear wing does interfere with rear vision a bit, but certainly not a deal breaker. The car is a joy to drive, with great damping to soak up bumps and not be too harsh considering it is a sports car. It is quick enough to be fun, but not so quick that you're breaking the law in just 2nd gear. There is the expected turbo lag (and/or boost threshold) issue, but keep it under 3000rpm and you will get nearly 40mpg out of this 1.5 liter. As with most Honda manuals, this is a joy to shift. It is not quite Miata slick or nearly as precise as the S2000s I have owned, but still fun. It is not like the long, rubbery throws of VWs, BMWs and Audis I have owned. I am 6'1" and my head nearly hits the roof. Tons of leg room, but if you are taller than me, your head may poke through the sunroof (or get the sedan which had a bit more headroom). Seats are not leather, but are heated and I prefer that (GTI is the same). Leather is too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer. Stereo system sounds good and infotainment system works well. Who needs navigation when you have Android Auto? I thought I wouldn't like the lack of a volume knob, but the steering wheel volume button works quickly to turn volume up or down. This car will not be my daily driver (especially because it is a lease), but I will be missing it on the days I am not behind it's wheel.