  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2017 Honda Civic
  5. Used 2017 Honda Civic Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Honda Civic Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Civic
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Civics for sale
List Price Range
$15,358 - $25,990
Used Civic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My new Si

ksm1998, 12/09/2017
Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned many cars and was not really in the market for a new car, but Honda was having a lease special (only $199!!!) for a 2017 Civic Si and I couldn't resist. Let's just say I am very happy. I got it in Lunar Silver and I actually think it is a really good looking coupe. The rear wing does interfere with rear vision a bit, but certainly not a deal breaker. The car is a joy to drive, with great damping to soak up bumps and not be too harsh considering it is a sports car. It is quick enough to be fun, but not so quick that you're breaking the law in just 2nd gear. There is the expected turbo lag (and/or boost threshold) issue, but keep it under 3000rpm and you will get nearly 40mpg out of this 1.5 liter. As with most Honda manuals, this is a joy to shift. It is not quite Miata slick or nearly as precise as the S2000s I have owned, but still fun. It is not like the long, rubbery throws of VWs, BMWs and Audis I have owned. I am 6'1" and my head nearly hits the roof. Tons of leg room, but if you are taller than me, your head may poke through the sunroof (or get the sedan which had a bit more headroom). Seats are not leather, but are heated and I prefer that (GTI is the same). Leather is too cold in the winter and too hot in the summer. Stereo system sounds good and infotainment system works well. Who needs navigation when you have Android Auto? I thought I wouldn't like the lack of a volume knob, but the steering wheel volume button works quickly to turn volume up or down. This car will not be my daily driver (especially because it is a lease), but I will be missing it on the days I am not behind it's wheel.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Civic Touring Coupe

Andre Libert, 10/01/2017
Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Traded in a Mustang GT stick with 435 hp@12 mpg city! By comparison, the Civic gets outstanding mileage, while handling is great. The engine provides enough get up and go to meet needs of most owners. The Civic Coupe is a very sporty looking vehicle, and the touring model is top of the line with leather seats, navigation and other great features. Shortcomings are no power seats nor lumbar support; Good climate control but Toyota Corolla has system easier to navigate when you want to make a quick adjustment. Trunk is a tad small, and front fenders a bit too low resulting is hitting curbs if not extremely careful. Overall, a great looking car which performs in a very economic way!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Civic coupe

Al Osterlitz, 11/08/2018
LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Fun Fun Fun still having fun driving around town

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

3rd Civic Si, and our 15th Honda since 1985!

Jeff From Up North, 08/23/2017
Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is the latest Civic Si, I've owned a 1985, and a 2002. I traded in my 2016 Accord coupe for this. So happy I did! Amazing value, nice bells and whistles, but it's still a civic. In the 17000+ miles I've gone, I'm getting 34-35 mpg! Not too powerful, but Sporty and Very Fun to drive!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Check out the new Honda Civic LV 2017

Anna Cipriano, 12/28/2016
LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Go to multiple Honda Dealership. When they know you have time and talking to multiple dealers, they are more willing to negotiate.

Performance
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Civics for sale

Related Used 2017 Honda Civic Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles