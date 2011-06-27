Used 2013 Honda Civic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Civic Coupe
EX-L PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX-L PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX PZEV 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
LX PZEV 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Civic Sedan
Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Hybrid PZEV w/Leather, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
LX PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX-L PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
HF PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Hybrid PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Hybrid w/Leather, Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX-L PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Data for 2013 Civic Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2013 Civic
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2013 Honda Civic in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2013 Honda Civic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2016
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2016
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2020 Ford Explorer
- 2020 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Lexus RX 350
- 2020 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Outback
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Hybrids
- Best Honda Sedans
- Best Honda Hatchbacks
- Best Toyota Minivans
- Best Honda Hybrids
- Best Honda SUVs
- Best Toyota Sedans
- Best Acura Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Fit
- 2020 Honda Fit
- 2019 Honda Ridgeline
- 2018 Honda Civic Type R Touring
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2018 Honda Civic Si
- 2020 Honda Ridgeline
- 2019 Honda CR-V
- 2019 Honda Ridgeline Crew Cab
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR
- 2018 Lincoln Continental Sedan
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG E 53
- 2020 Audi A3
- 2019 Subaru WRX STI Limited w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler
- 2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4