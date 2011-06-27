Used 2012 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best Car I have ever owned!! yaltabei , 06/05/2011 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I have owned alot of cars. I have never been as impressed with a car as much as this Civic. it is fuel efficient, built tight, reliable and fun to drive. I had a Nissan before I bought my first Honda. I thought that Nissan is as good as Honda but I was wrong. On my brand new Nissan, I had to replace an Axle, the rubber silicone cover on my driver side window because of a Wind Tab poor design, my fuel pump twice, an exterior trim twice and my Air Bag passanger sensor and then I hear rattling noise, paint chips off. I decided to switch to Honda based on the advice of close friends who owned Honda for years. Yes, It is alittle more expensive but this car will save you alot of money on maintance Report Abuse

I am a Car Guy!! Love the 2012 Honda civic LX A+ William , 05/09/2016 LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) 45 of 49 people found this review helpful First of all i am a car guy and a old school mechanic i worked on many cars the last 20 years.,since i was a teen in the 1990's i own my first car and worked on my 1966 volkwagan classic beetle and turn it into a super bug with a 1915cc 94mm pistons and double carb 45".had 150hp. And drove many cars and my project cars.anyways loved working on cars. classic old school Muscle cars ,from toyota,Honda,ford mustangs,vw, old and new chevy Camaro and other model types big list I was a craftsman, technician who uses tools to build or repair machinery i have many trades within. Some on specialize in the electrical aspects and specialize in the mechanical aspects. i done in the Past. I and my wife bought our Like new 2012 Honda civic Lx with 41K we need a gas saver car. i own many older Honds cars 89'civic hatchback and 88"Honds accord over 200 to 300 miles on them and still running and very reliabe cars.I read many blogs on the website on these models i seen them rated poor. i was shock this is not true. the Honda civic Lx 2012 is a beauty i can trust on reliability this is car everyone can trust . gas saver,39 to 41mpg.we took it on a road trip did a 157 mile drove on a flat highway 168 in California Los Banos we when up steep hills and had no problem on speed my wife was not pressing on the accelerator full she press on it and the rpm jumps on 4ooo it the pedal was not to the floor. we were going at 77 which its normal speed for a 1.8 ivtec engine with 140 hp and 128 lb.-ft. of torque .which will do on any other car with same hp power.ll depends age and engine, carburetor or fuel injection can give the power and transmission type, is highly debated question among car enthusiasts that drive with same hp and different car model.it can handel the hills and transmission shift smooth and the turns Stability control excellent Well-performed. and with the help of Traction control. This 2012 Honda civic Engine & Performance can Handel the highway and back roads very well! I love the 5 Star crash safety test. it has Front and rear head airbags and Dual front side-mounted airbags. its a A+ for our family.And the Interior Features and the Tachometer it was lite bright and easy to read i and my wife love the inside interior simple and easy to use. never had no Eleterical issues. it has everything you need It's no secret that Hondas are arguably the most reliable car. The Honda 2012 civic still perform very well” despite what other said on the website or blog .Honda Civic offers excellent fuel economy and is well-known for being a vehicle that you can trust on the road. all you do is take care of the updated the maintenance requirements it will take care of you. "in my opinion" when I encountered many cars in my past history working on many differnet style vehicles and upgrading them. Honda Civic reliability ratings results is a A+. only con on the 2012 civic is the front Suspension designed by the vehicle manufacturer, springs are and shocks are weak. on the road you can feel the almost every bumps on the road. easy fix replacing them. This Honda is worth it! test drive one you will see . like many people out there they are very picky!There is no such thing as the perfect car. No disrespect intended. But you know how it is. Your car is never quite perfect. Nothing mechanically wrong!Nothing you can ask the garage to fix!(update 11/10/2016) just an update 8 month owning our honda civic still running strong engine, outside body,inside interior no issue at all, Best Honda civic LX & very Reliable car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best in Class kerpalsingh , 11/09/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I needed a reliable commuter car. I looked at the Mazda 3, Hyundai Elantra, VW Jetta and Mazda 6. The Civic's handling is just as good as the Mazda 3 and the LX has way better standard features. I've driven almost 1000 miles and have very few complaints. I drive about 60 miles a day (mixed) and with the 'Econ' feature off I get about 36 mpg, when it's on I get about 38mpg. The handling and build quality of the car are outstanding. The seats could be more comfortable and the standard speakers have muddy mids and highs, but good bass. I paid almost $1000 less than INVOICE so that was a huge factor in me getting the Civic. I have no complaints about road noise but the engine can get loud. Report Abuse

Should not have strayed from Honda tamie45 , 08/25/2014 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I started out the summer with a pre-owned 2013 Ford Focus SE. I was swayed into buying the Focus because of all the great tech and the quality interior. Unfortunately, all the comforts in the world could not make up for the awful DCT. Two months into owning the Focus I decided that I needed to trade it away as soon as possible. I went with a pre-owned 2012 Civic with 22,000 miles on it. I could not be more happy with my decision!! I first felt that the interior was a downgrade to the Focus until I actually drove the car for a while and found it to actually be much better in all respects save for the hard plastics. The smooth driving experience is much better than the Focus! Report Abuse