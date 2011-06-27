Used 2012 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Car I have ever owned!!
I have owned alot of cars. I have never been as impressed with a car as much as this Civic. it is fuel efficient, built tight, reliable and fun to drive. I had a Nissan before I bought my first Honda. I thought that Nissan is as good as Honda but I was wrong. On my brand new Nissan, I had to replace an Axle, the rubber silicone cover on my driver side window because of a Wind Tab poor design, my fuel pump twice, an exterior trim twice and my Air Bag passanger sensor and then I hear rattling noise, paint chips off. I decided to switch to Honda based on the advice of close friends who owned Honda for years. Yes, It is alittle more expensive but this car will save you alot of money on maintance
I am a Car Guy!! Love the 2012 Honda civic LX A+
First of all i am a car guy and a old school mechanic i worked on many cars the last 20 years.,since i was a teen in the 1990's i own my first car and worked on my 1966 volkwagan classic beetle and turn it into a super bug with a 1915cc 94mm pistons and double carb 45".had 150hp. And drove many cars and my project cars.anyways loved working on cars. classic old school Muscle cars ,from toyota,Honda,ford mustangs,vw, old and new chevy Camaro and other model types big list I was a craftsman, technician who uses tools to build or repair machinery i have many trades within. Some on specialize in the electrical aspects and specialize in the mechanical aspects. i done in the Past. I and my wife bought our Like new 2012 Honda civic Lx with 41K we need a gas saver car. i own many older Honds cars 89'civic hatchback and 88"Honds accord over 200 to 300 miles on them and still running and very reliabe cars.I read many blogs on the website on these models i seen them rated poor. i was shock this is not true. the Honda civic Lx 2012 is a beauty i can trust on reliability this is car everyone can trust . gas saver,39 to 41mpg.we took it on a road trip did a 157 mile drove on a flat highway 168 in California Los Banos we when up steep hills and had no problem on speed my wife was not pressing on the accelerator full she press on it and the rpm jumps on 4ooo it the pedal was not to the floor. we were going at 77 which its normal speed for a 1.8 ivtec engine with 140 hp and 128 lb.-ft. of torque .which will do on any other car with same hp power.ll depends age and engine, carburetor or fuel injection can give the power and transmission type, is highly debated question among car enthusiasts that drive with same hp and different car model.it can handel the hills and transmission shift smooth and the turns Stability control excellent Well-performed. and with the help of Traction control. This 2012 Honda civic Engine & Performance can Handel the highway and back roads very well! I love the 5 Star crash safety test. it has Front and rear head airbags and Dual front side-mounted airbags. its a A+ for our family.And the Interior Features and the Tachometer it was lite bright and easy to read i and my wife love the inside interior simple and easy to use. never had no Eleterical issues. it has everything you need It's no secret that Hondas are arguably the most reliable car. The Honda 2012 civic still perform very well” despite what other said on the website or blog .Honda Civic offers excellent fuel economy and is well-known for being a vehicle that you can trust on the road. all you do is take care of the updated the maintenance requirements it will take care of you. "in my opinion" when I encountered many cars in my past history working on many differnet style vehicles and upgrading them. Honda Civic reliability ratings results is a A+. only con on the 2012 civic is the front Suspension designed by the vehicle manufacturer, springs are and shocks are weak. on the road you can feel the almost every bumps on the road. easy fix replacing them. This Honda is worth it! test drive one you will see . like many people out there they are very picky!There is no such thing as the perfect car. No disrespect intended. But you know how it is. Your car is never quite perfect. Nothing mechanically wrong!Nothing you can ask the garage to fix!(update 11/10/2016) just an update 8 month owning our honda civic still running strong engine, outside body,inside interior no issue at all, Best Honda civic LX & very Reliable car.
Best in Class
I needed a reliable commuter car. I looked at the Mazda 3, Hyundai Elantra, VW Jetta and Mazda 6. The Civic's handling is just as good as the Mazda 3 and the LX has way better standard features. I've driven almost 1000 miles and have very few complaints. I drive about 60 miles a day (mixed) and with the 'Econ' feature off I get about 36 mpg, when it's on I get about 38mpg. The handling and build quality of the car are outstanding. The seats could be more comfortable and the standard speakers have muddy mids and highs, but good bass. I paid almost $1000 less than INVOICE so that was a huge factor in me getting the Civic. I have no complaints about road noise but the engine can get loud.
Should not have strayed from Honda
I started out the summer with a pre-owned 2013 Ford Focus SE. I was swayed into buying the Focus because of all the great tech and the quality interior. Unfortunately, all the comforts in the world could not make up for the awful DCT. Two months into owning the Focus I decided that I needed to trade it away as soon as possible. I went with a pre-owned 2012 Civic with 22,000 miles on it. I could not be more happy with my decision!! I first felt that the interior was a downgrade to the Focus until I actually drove the car for a while and found it to actually be much better in all respects save for the hard plastics. The smooth driving experience is much better than the Focus!
The Way Car Driving Should Be
You will read many reviews on how the 2012 lacks when compared to the 2013 and newer models. For instance, Bluetooth is not standard on the LX model, and the back-up camera became standard on all 2013 and newer models. With that being said, I was able to use this information to my advantage and bought the 2012 LX model at a very nice discount! I spent $50 and bought a good quality Bluetooth headset, thus saving quite a bit from having to either get an EX or higher model or buying a 2013 and newer model. Regarding a back-up camera, there are kits available that will actually connect with the I-MED screen on the Civic and the cost is fairly inexpensive. Basically, you can purchase a 2012 model using these key points at a huge discount and just pay a little bit more out of pocket to incorporate Bluetooth and a back-up camera! What I love about this Civic is how simple, yet refined it really is. I feel like cars nowadays are driven more by computers than the actual driver! I really like how I feel so much more in control of driving, yet at the same time, I have those basic electronic features that keep me safe (ABS, Traction Control, Many Airbags, etc.). The Civic is also surprisingly very smooth even at high speeds. The stock tires are great for gas mileage, but only so-so with wet/winter roads, so definitely look into some better quality tires (make sure they are low-rolling resistance to maintain high MPG!). The backseats surprisingly have a decent amount of legroom, though it would have been nice if the Civic had cup holders integrated in the side door pockets like other vehicles (however, you can fit small plastic bottles on the side). The trunk size is decent for a compact car and I have been able to fit 3 medium-large sized suitcases for the airport just fine. Really, all this vehicle should ever need are fluids, tires, brakes, and other basic maintenance, and it should last forever (I change my transmission fluid every 30K, Synthetic Oil every 5K, and other fluids every 60K or as recommended). After driving this car for 1 year/17,000 miles, I would give this car a 4.5/5, showing that although there are a few minor imperfections, remember, this is a Civic, and this car will get you from any Point A to Point B! Simplicity, with a few nice toys, at its finest!!! Update: Civic now has over 50,000 miles and not a single issue. Just drove through a rough winter storm, unplowed highways with winter tires and the Civic handled the roads very well at around 45 MPH and barely felt any skidding. Update: Civic now has over 64,000 miles and still not a single issue. At 60,000 miles I changed the transmission fluid and coolant. To my surprise, I found out that because the car has electric steering, there is no power steering fluid, which means one less cost! I also did a 500 mile trip on back roads and state highways averaging 44.7 MPG with the A/C on! Yes, this car is basic and lacking in technology areas as opposed to other competitors but you can tell that the money is really well spent in the quality and durability of what is under the hood.
