Used 2009 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
buy this car
I have a 2009 civic sedan lx 5spd manual I purchased new ...336,005 miles later it has never had a single thing break (minus the a.c. somewhat recently). Mileage was always a calculated 40mpg up until it for real old and now I get 36mpg. I just had all major suspension components replaced because I hadn't ever replaced a single thing. Didn't need to...mechanic said all were in acceptable condition. I don't know what would possess ANYBODY to buy a GM, Chrysler or Ford when you can have Honda and Toyota quality. I will buy this exact same car again. Detroit cars are fine as long as you unload them before 80k and 4 years. Absolute junk beyond that. Honda is the way to go. Period. Update: 353k miles. No issues yet
A Rattle Box!!
I've had no problems with the engine, but everything inside this car rattles...the dash, the door panel....and it drives you insane!! Poor, poor fit and finish. Sounds like loose change is inside the door. Took to dealer and of course they drove it on a smooth road and "couldn't reproduce". Also when steering wheel is in upper position, can't see the odometer. Automatic locking everything also drives you insane when getting groceries etc. out of the trunk and back seat...the doors keep locking (found a way to disable the rear door auto-lock, but the trunk eludes me. When you close trunk, doors automatically lock...then you have to unlock them again!
2009 Civic EX L
Great Gas Mileage , easy to service . I do my own service , only thing that has gone out was the blower fan under the dash. Took 5 min to replace . $50 bucks ..runs perfect, now has 125K on it. All Honda need regular transmission Service , watch video and you will see how easy it is to do. In extreme conditions or super hot weather it is even more important.
Vibration at idle
Since i purchased my civic i have noticed vibration at idle worse with the A/C on. I have been to the 2 dealers about 10 times with this complaint and there has only been 1 update that did not rectify the problem. The vibration is apparent when the A/C compressor engages at the same time as the cooling fans kick-in.
Spend the extra money
I purchased a 2009 EX loaded with leather and Nav. Spending the extra money on this package is worth it! Your not just getting a navigation system but Wireless blue tooth for hands free driving, CD, various ways to listen to music either by using the XM radio, USB port to plug in to a memory stick or using whatever MP3 device you have? And yes it also has hand free navigation. Just tell it where you want to go and it will plot the course. Bottom line if youre a techno junky you will love this system. Mileage is around 30-32 MPG combined. Good pickup and go on the freeway and car is quite at freeway speed. You should be able to buy this cad loaded for under $22,000.00!!
