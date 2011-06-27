  1. Home
Used 2001 Honda Civic LX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,860
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,860
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,860
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,860
Torque110 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.7 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,860
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,860
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,860
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,860
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,860
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,860
Front head room39 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,860
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear hip Room46.7 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,860
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Length174.7 in.
Width66.7 in.
Curb weight2496 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,860
Exterior Colors
  • Clover Green
  • Rallye Red
  • Satin Silver
  • Inca Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,860
14 in. wheelsyes
P185/70R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,860
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,860
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
