Used 2000 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews
A dual-purpose car
I bought this car used with 110,000 miles on the clock and unmolested, actually it was a Canadian Model (SiR). First thing about this car is the handling. With double-wishbone front suspension and independent rear, it just felt like you can go into any corner at speed! However, what makes this unique (applies to all Hondas with VTEC) is the VTEC engine. low-rpm is great for gentle in-town driving (or when you are calm). When you wanna gun it down, just hold the rev up and virtually no other NA cars can keep up with you, not to mention the sound and the turbo-feel when it does that.
thanks for the fond memories
The 2000 Si is a wonderful car to own; repairs are inexpensive and infrequent, maintenance is a snap, and driving this car is a pure joy. If you want to upgrade and modify, there probably isn't a more versatile car out there. I owned my Si for 6 years, and sadly, it was stolen from me just before Christmas! To whomever did this...Karma is coming, and she won't be kind!
Another Honda for the history books...
I bought my 2000 Civic Si with 146k miles on it. A few thousand miles later had to rebuild the engine because the piston rings were cracked and lost compression. But every other component on the car works great (coupled with regular maintenance of course). Great power after rebuild, tons of fun especially in VTEC above 6k rpms!
Great car, just not that big
I bought this car as an upgrade from my 1996 hatch and it was a definite change. There is definitely more power and throwing in power steering doesn't hurt the situation. The power in the car won't put you pack in your seat (maybe at the higher end of first gear), but it's a nice change from the paltry 106 hp of the lower end models. The car has done nothing but run great for me. The only problems I've had are that the alignment of my driver's side window motor turned bad, but I fix all things myself and it was quite easy. The other problem was that the exhaust pipe rusted through, which was also a problem on my other Honda. Again, not much of a problem and an easy fix.
Honda Civic Si
I must say I am very satisfied with the car. The performance is good the gas mileage is good. Reliability is very good. It is fairly comfortable for the class. I recommend this car.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 2000 Honda Civic Si info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner