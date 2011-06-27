Used 2000 Honda Civic Si Consumer Reviews

A dual-purpose car frederick , 05/17/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 110,000 miles on the clock and unmolested, actually it was a Canadian Model (SiR). First thing about this car is the handling. With double-wishbone front suspension and independent rear, it just felt like you can go into any corner at speed! However, what makes this unique (applies to all Hondas with VTEC) is the VTEC engine. low-rpm is great for gentle in-town driving (or when you are calm). When you wanna gun it down, just hold the rev up and virtually no other NA cars can keep up with you, not to mention the sound and the turbo-feel when it does that. Report Abuse

thanks for the fond memories t4kinase , 01/20/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The 2000 Si is a wonderful car to own; repairs are inexpensive and infrequent, maintenance is a snap, and driving this car is a pure joy. If you want to upgrade and modify, there probably isn't a more versatile car out there. I owned my Si for 6 years, and sadly, it was stolen from me just before Christmas! To whomever did this...Karma is coming, and she won't be kind!

Another Honda for the history books... 00siboy , 08/15/2011 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Civic Si with 146k miles on it. A few thousand miles later had to rebuild the engine because the piston rings were cracked and lost compression. But every other component on the car works great (coupled with regular maintenance of course). Great power after rebuild, tons of fun especially in VTEC above 6k rpms!

Great car, just not that big samiam11 , 11/14/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car as an upgrade from my 1996 hatch and it was a definite change. There is definitely more power and throwing in power steering doesn't hurt the situation. The power in the car won't put you pack in your seat (maybe at the higher end of first gear), but it's a nice change from the paltry 106 hp of the lower end models. The car has done nothing but run great for me. The only problems I've had are that the alignment of my driver's side window motor turned bad, but I fix all things myself and it was quite easy. The other problem was that the exhaust pipe rusted through, which was also a problem on my other Honda. Again, not much of a problem and an easy fix.