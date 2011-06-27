Used 1999 Honda Civic Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|30
|30
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/32 mpg
|27/34 mpg
|27/34 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/380.8 mi.
|321.3/404.6 mi.
|321.3/404.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|30
|30
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|103 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|106 hp @ 6200 rpm
|106 hp @ 6200 rpm
|106 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.8 ft.
|32.8 ft.
|32.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|38.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|42.7 in.
|Front hip room
|50.0 in.
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|37.2 in.
|36.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.3 in.
|45.6 in.
|45.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.1 in.
|32.5 in.
|32.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.8 in.
|51.4 in.
|51.4 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|175.1 in.
|164.2 in.
|175.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2418 lbs.
|2388 lbs.
|2359 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.9 cu.ft.
|13.4 cu.ft.
|11.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.7 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Wheel base
|103.2 in.
|103.2 in.
|103.2 in.
|Width
|67.1 in.
|67.1 in.
|67.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
