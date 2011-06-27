Used 1998 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

Does it even have a check engine light? funk53daba , 10/11/2012 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I really don't know, now that I think about it. I found a nice one-owner with 124K. After two years it has 175K and the only thing that has not been routine maintenance has been some rust thru the exhaust system. That's it. Brakes/tires, fluids, filters, and spark plugs. That's all I've had to touch. Everything works. I've owned a lot of high mileage cars b/c I prefer them for various reasons but this one acts half it's age. It also beasted thru the Appalachian mountains loaded with myself and about 250lbs of military gear, so don't underestimate the power under the hood. And I average 35 mpg. Report Abuse

Great car Jakey J , 09/08/2016 LX 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this little jewel from a friend. His mom bought it brand new in 1998, then gave the car to him. He drove it a few years then decided to get rid of it when it started needing repairs. Realizing that routine maintenance and some TLC would get it in good running condition, I asked how much he would take for it. I about passed out when he said $400! Sold! I put new tires, front rotors, rear trailing arm bushings and struts, changed all fluids, filters, thermostat, and spark plugs. I had to do NO mechanical work. Engine runs perfect. A/C blows cold. What a well engineered car. The interior is in great shape as far as dash, instrumentation, and seats. But the headliner is gone. All I need to do now is have it repainted and it will look as good as it runs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Honda (The Best Car Ever)! Ghaith , 08/24/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It's been almost one year since I've sold my 1996 BMW 318 and bought my 1998 Honda Civic, when it comes to performance and reliability I think the Honda is much better than the BMW from my own experience, I'm 6.6 ft and I feel much comfortable in the Honda. Gas milage is unbeatable with a Civic, and maintenance is extremly low compared to other cars and it looks great. Report Abuse

my honda Lisa Hickey , 08/14/2018 LX 4dr Sedan 5 of 6 people found this review helpful my honda just went past 400,000 miles, amazing. Still going strong but may have to replace clutch sometime coming up. Starting to burn a bit of oil about 25k miles ago, paint job sucks of course usual green with peeling clear coat. Changed the yellowing headlights about a year ago. Interior in great shape due to seat covers but headliner will need to be reglued soon. The milage i get is incredible about 50mpg. By doing the usual servicing of oil changes, filter changes both oil and air flow, those 100,000 mile sparkplugs have been changed once and still works great, drives great in any weather condition. Its visually sorta ugly right now due to paint but everything else is heading for the 500,000 mark, we will see. bought the car used for $50.00ten years ago, replaced the clutch fan and been going ever since. my next car will be an older Honda because they were made to last. Update, 2020 it's still going good! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse