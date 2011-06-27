Used 1998 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews
Does it even have a check engine light?
I really don't know, now that I think about it. I found a nice one-owner with 124K. After two years it has 175K and the only thing that has not been routine maintenance has been some rust thru the exhaust system. That's it. Brakes/tires, fluids, filters, and spark plugs. That's all I've had to touch. Everything works. I've owned a lot of high mileage cars b/c I prefer them for various reasons but this one acts half it's age. It also beasted thru the Appalachian mountains loaded with myself and about 250lbs of military gear, so don't underestimate the power under the hood. And I average 35 mpg.
Great car
Bought this little jewel from a friend. His mom bought it brand new in 1998, then gave the car to him. He drove it a few years then decided to get rid of it when it started needing repairs. Realizing that routine maintenance and some TLC would get it in good running condition, I asked how much he would take for it. I about passed out when he said $400! Sold! I put new tires, front rotors, rear trailing arm bushings and struts, changed all fluids, filters, thermostat, and spark plugs. I had to do NO mechanical work. Engine runs perfect. A/C blows cold. What a well engineered car. The interior is in great shape as far as dash, instrumentation, and seats. But the headliner is gone. All I need to do now is have it repainted and it will look as good as it runs.
Honda (The Best Car Ever)!
It's been almost one year since I've sold my 1996 BMW 318 and bought my 1998 Honda Civic, when it comes to performance and reliability I think the Honda is much better than the BMW from my own experience, I'm 6.6 ft and I feel much comfortable in the Honda. Gas milage is unbeatable with a Civic, and maintenance is extremly low compared to other cars and it looks great.
my honda
my honda just went past 400,000 miles, amazing. Still going strong but may have to replace clutch sometime coming up. Starting to burn a bit of oil about 25k miles ago, paint job sucks of course usual green with peeling clear coat. Changed the yellowing headlights about a year ago. Interior in great shape due to seat covers but headliner will need to be reglued soon. The milage i get is incredible about 50mpg. By doing the usual servicing of oil changes, filter changes both oil and air flow, those 100,000 mile sparkplugs have been changed once and still works great, drives great in any weather condition. Its visually sorta ugly right now due to paint but everything else is heading for the 500,000 mark, we will see. bought the car used for $50.00ten years ago, replaced the clutch fan and been going ever since. my next car will be an older Honda because they were made to last. Update, 2020 it's still going good!
So great, someone else took it from me!
I had this car since it was brand new. I drove it myself for +6 years and I had ZERO problems with it, in it's 10th year it ran better then most cars that are less than 5 years old. The one negative - people kept trying to break into it (I never kept anything in my car) and finally, dec 08' someone successfully stole it and was written off. This problem is typical of older Hondas. This car was great but it's a hot car for theft (and is apparently really easy to steal) and this is what makes me hesitant to return to a Honda since dealing with getting windows fixed etc. from thieves turns into a big pain. :(
