Used 1998 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Built to last
Bought car in 4/2001 at Honda dealer w 100k warrantee for $13k. Had 36000 miles on odometer. 11 years and 190k miles later, still runs great: 30mpg, doesn't burn oil, fun to drive, no rust on body. Usual maintenance: 2 timing belts with water pump, new exhaust and muffler. Only glitch-needed new catalytic converter, 02 sensors, and new distributer in 2011. Bought cat and sensors online at Majestic Honda and saved $$$$. Just change oil often and this car will run forever.
Ten years and still good
I bought this car new in 1998 and am surprised at how well it has stood up. Things I've replaced are the timing beltx2, starter, front brake pads (rear drums are original!), water pump, muffler and fluids. Stuff I would expect to replace on a ten year old car. It is just a reliable car that is a bit underpowered but is easy on fuel. I prefer the styling of the hatch and wish the newest hatch would come to north America. The hatch fits a 36" CRT TV.
Still Running Great
This was my 2nd Civic hatchback and I'm sorry they quit making them. I put 165,000 miles on the 1990 one before I sold it. The '98 car had a few design issues that made me love it a little less than the older one but has been more reliable and still gets >40 mpg on a road trip at speeds of 65-70 mph. My biggest complaints have been road noise and a little less cargo space, plus lack of an interior hatch release convenient for the driver. The biggest plus? Great gas mileage and total reliability!
Exhaust Manifold Problems
'96 and '97 Civics had an issue with their exhaust manifolds cracking. The EPA forced Honda to extend their warranty. I had the exact same problem with my '98 Civic, but Honda did not assume any liability. I was unimpressed by their corporate customer service. The car is great, but that exhaust manifold was a pain!
Disappointment!
Bought my automatic 98 civic hatchback in '99 because they had great reviews in terms of reliability. It was fun to drive and got great mileage. Looked good and was small and nimble. I did not wash often enough, but body held up well. I drove about 13000 miles/yr. Lousy stereo. My AC compressor and transmission both died when it was 5 yrs old. The interior felt cheap, rattled, and wore out quickly. Tail lights leaked water and got inside the spare tire area. My manifold cracked after 6 years and had to be replaced. Driver side manual window crank broke after 6 years. Engine lacked power, uphills it dogged.
