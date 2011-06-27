Used 1997 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews

The perfect car! CivicFlyer , 04/02/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had my 97 Civic since 2000 and as long as I keep it tuned up it is getting 40 MPG plus. That is with an hour commute with speeds up to 85 mph. The dealership offered a free warranty tune up once a year. I just had all the bodywork done and a high end paint 2004 Subaru Garnet Black (white and red pearl on black). With a Cold Air Pack you get that piece of junk 70s Honda motorcycle sound (+mpg). I got cool wheels, chrome exhaust tip, mirror tinted back windows... chicks dig it. It looks very similar to a picture I see on the edmunds.com 1997 Honda Civic Styles page. I have run alcohol and hydrogen through it with no problems at all. Very low maintenance and very good power for an economy. Report Abuse

Amazing Car guera1904 , 05/18/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car a little over two years with about 65k miles on it. I've driven this car HARD- I'm now at 110k (mostly highway miles but plenty of city driving as well) with no problems. My AC unit went out, but that's to be expected after 100k miles. I take great care of it, and the mechanics always tell me my car is in great shape mechanically. I wish it had more power on hills and a little more style, but the car is GREAT economically so I cant complain. I would recommend this car to anyone! Report Abuse

A decent car The Dude , 01/27/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Not a bad little car. My commute is 100 mi/day, and I bought it for commuting and hauling. I'm familiar with Hondas, so when the 5-spd failed I wasn't surprised. Gets 40-43 MPG consistently. Like the hatch and fold-down seats to haul ladders, furniture, trees, tools, wood, etc. There's a lot of cheapness inside, but not the hollow cheap you get with GM or Ford. Handling isn't great, but not terrible. I don't know why ppl race these so much when it's only a commuter at best. Report Abuse

A little red dream Joe , 04/01/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My little red civic hatchback (3 door) is a dream to own. with oil changes every 3000 miles, it has run like new since the day i got it. i haven't had any problems with it what so ever. If you are looking for a reliable and stylish used car, this is the one to go with. it won't let you down. Report Abuse