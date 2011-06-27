Used 1997 Honda Civic Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The perfect car!
I've had my 97 Civic since 2000 and as long as I keep it tuned up it is getting 40 MPG plus. That is with an hour commute with speeds up to 85 mph. The dealership offered a free warranty tune up once a year. I just had all the bodywork done and a high end paint 2004 Subaru Garnet Black (white and red pearl on black). With a Cold Air Pack you get that piece of junk 70s Honda motorcycle sound (+mpg). I got cool wheels, chrome exhaust tip, mirror tinted back windows... chicks dig it. It looks very similar to a picture I see on the edmunds.com 1997 Honda Civic Styles page. I have run alcohol and hydrogen through it with no problems at all. Very low maintenance and very good power for an economy.
Amazing Car
I bought this car a little over two years with about 65k miles on it. I've driven this car HARD- I'm now at 110k (mostly highway miles but plenty of city driving as well) with no problems. My AC unit went out, but that's to be expected after 100k miles. I take great care of it, and the mechanics always tell me my car is in great shape mechanically. I wish it had more power on hills and a little more style, but the car is GREAT economically so I cant complain. I would recommend this car to anyone!
A decent car
Not a bad little car. My commute is 100 mi/day, and I bought it for commuting and hauling. I'm familiar with Hondas, so when the 5-spd failed I wasn't surprised. Gets 40-43 MPG consistently. Like the hatch and fold-down seats to haul ladders, furniture, trees, tools, wood, etc. There's a lot of cheapness inside, but not the hollow cheap you get with GM or Ford. Handling isn't great, but not terrible. I don't know why ppl race these so much when it's only a commuter at best.
A little red dream
My little red civic hatchback (3 door) is a dream to own. with oil changes every 3000 miles, it has run like new since the day i got it. i haven't had any problems with it what so ever. If you are looking for a reliable and stylish used car, this is the one to go with. it won't let you down.
One Major Problem, Otherwise Great
This has been a great car. I bought it new and drive less than 10,000 miles per year. I have had a major problem with the exhaust system. I have had to have the exhaust pipe replaced twice and the muffler replaced once. I just had the pipe replaced 4000 miles ago and its beginning to rattle again. The mechanic says that short trips tend to do this to an exhaust (condensation does not have a chance to evaporate and rots the pipes) but I don't know. One minor problem is that the window fell off track and had to be replaced. Overall the car is great, and I have had no engine problems at all.
