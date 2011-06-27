Used 1992 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews
One owner Civic VX
I bought this car new in 1992 knowing almost nothing about Honda. I got it because it had 92 hp instead of the paltry 70 the CX and DX had. It also had cloth seats, aluminum wheels, and about 5 more mpg. I planned to sell it when my 1969 Mustang came out of restoration shop but fell in love with the car. I added the cargo cover, cruise control, intermittent wipers, body side moldings, floor mats, rear speakers from an SI, tinted windows, factory clock, the tall console with pad, which is essential for a comfortable driving position, and AMFM CD with Sirius. The car is easy to maintain, gets about 43 city and 50 hwy. On one trip to Iowa, I filled up the 10 gallon tank in Austin, TX and drove to El Dorado Kansas, where I put 9.6 gallons in. That averaged 57.7 mpg, driving at 65 mph. I have never gotten less than 42 mpg, and that was in summer, AC blasting, in city traffic. I just brought it in to have it rebuilt at 489k. I will never sell this car. I painted it once and the interior is still very good. I wonder how many people have a one owner VX? I just found out how many were made. 1992 219,228 Civics produced, 3889 VX 1.77% 1993 255,579 Civics produced, 2622 VX 1.02% 1994 267,023 Civics produced, 3359 VX 1.25% 1995 289,435 Civics produced, 2218 VX 0.76% Total 1,031,265 Civics produced, 12,088 VX 1.17% They are very rare, and unmolested original examples are almost impossible to find, but are worth the trouble. Just another update as of 10/13/2019, the car now has 575,000 miles and is running beautifully after the engine rebuild a few years ago.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
DTD
I drove this car until it died. I got the car in 1998 and I got my 350 dollars out of it that I definitely owe Honda some money (Don't tell them that). The car currently has 298000 miles on it. They really don't make cars like that anymore. Sometimes it was really hard to start but always kept me safe. I drove this car from NY to PA, TN, IN, GA, SC, FL, CT, OH to name a few places. I loved my car rust and all. The thing is the engine is still alive and kicking .Thing is the car will fall apart but the engine is really built to last. Its just water is coming in now and the alternator has finally died. Bottom line if I could get a semi new 1992 Honda Civic. I would buy it yesterday.
Finally, a place to praise her!
Purchasing her was a nightmare, but owning her is a dream. This car has seen: 5 roundtrip treks from Chicago to L.A., plowed through 2 ft deep snow (clearing a path for a Blazer for 4 miles), ran into the side of a mountain (friend borrowed her), carried everything I owned as a bachelor, beats camaros through intersections (then loses a block later, lol), looks great, runs better, and is still ready for more. I realize no one will probably see this because of the year, but she is worth the effort to type a few words of praise. I will look back on the time i owned her, and smile. I will always compare future cars to her. My children will drive Civic HB's as their startup cars if I can convince them.
Fun, Solid, and Great MPG
This car is a lot of fun to drive around Chicago. The light weight, the 5-speed manual, the 1.5 liter engine, and the tight handling make it feel sporty. Low maintenance. High MPG. The body is solid but starting to rust a bit around the rear wheel wells. After a wash and wax, I get offers from random people on the street to buy it. Just can't bring myself to replace it. Honda really did this one right.
Look on the road, these cars last
I've been tempted to see the car, trade it in for anything because the car lasts so long. I am the original owner when it first came out it was the first rounded edge small luxury car. Sure somethings needed replacement: 2 radiators, 1 set cv boots 3 alternators, 2 ignition coils. Every thing else I could replace myself. I solved the problem of wind noise 14 years later with a rubber band stuffed in the door rubber grommets to press it against the window better and to place some noise insulation underneath the floor and inside the front doors. Get a k & n air filter and pickup from stop is good enough. On the freeway, given the light weight, at high speed it can match any car from 70+
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 1992 Honda Civic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019
- Honda Insight 2021