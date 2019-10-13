Used 1992 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

10,556 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Civic Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,556 listings
  • 1996 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1996 Honda Civic LX

    206,228 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,275

    Details
  • 1997 Honda Civic DX
    used

    1997 Honda Civic DX

    187,146 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 1997 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1997 Honda Civic LX

    163,723 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,950

    Details
  • 1997 Honda Civic CX
    used

    1997 Honda Civic CX

    202,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1998 Honda Civic LX

    184,781 miles

    $2,500

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Civic DX
    used

    1998 Honda Civic DX

    41,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1998 Honda Civic LX

    81,124 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,949

    Details
  • 1998 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1998 Honda Civic LX

    181,232 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Civic EX
    used

    1999 Honda Civic EX

    250,637 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,695

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Civic EX
    used

    1999 Honda Civic EX

    205,652 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1999 Honda Civic LX

    176,599 miles

    $3,597

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Civic DX
    used

    1999 Honda Civic DX

    132,803 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,499

    Details
  • 1999 Honda Civic LX
    used

    1999 Honda Civic LX

    245,597 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,494

    Details
  • 2000 Honda Civic EX
    used

    2000 Honda Civic EX

    250,625 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2000 Honda Civic EX
    used

    2000 Honda Civic EX

    136,565 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2000 Honda Civic Si
    used

    2000 Honda Civic Si

    80,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2000 Honda Civic EX
    used

    2000 Honda Civic EX

    249,674 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,795

    Details
  • 2000 Honda Civic DX
    used

    2000 Honda Civic DX

    129,933 miles

    $6,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Civic searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,556 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1992 Honda Civic

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic

Read recent reviews for the Honda Civic
Overall Consumer Rating
4.664 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
One owner Civic VX
Kenneth Hausmann,06/28/2016
VX 2dr Hatchback
I bought this car new in 1992 knowing almost nothing about Honda. I got it because it had 92 hp instead of the paltry 70 the CX and DX had. It also had cloth seats, aluminum wheels, and about 5 more mpg. I planned to sell it when my 1969 Mustang came out of restoration shop but fell in love with the car. I added the cargo cover, cruise control, intermittent wipers, body side moldings, floor mats, rear speakers from an SI, tinted windows, factory clock, the tall console with pad, which is essential for a comfortable driving position, and AMFM CD with Sirius. The car is easy to maintain, gets about 43 city and 50 hwy. On one trip to Iowa, I filled up the 10 gallon tank in Austin, TX and drove to El Dorado Kansas, where I put 9.6 gallons in. That averaged 57.7 mpg, driving at 65 mph. I have never gotten less than 42 mpg, and that was in summer, AC blasting, in city traffic. I just brought it in to have it rebuilt at 489k. I will never sell this car. I painted it once and the interior is still very good. I wonder how many people have a one owner VX? I just found out how many were made. 1992 219,228 Civics produced, 3889 VX 1.77% 1993 255,579 Civics produced, 2622 VX 1.02% 1994 267,023 Civics produced, 3359 VX 1.25% 1995 289,435 Civics produced, 2218 VX 0.76% Total 1,031,265 Civics produced, 12,088 VX 1.17% They are very rare, and unmolested original examples are almost impossible to find, but are worth the trouble. Just another update as of 10/13/2019, the car now has 575,000 miles and is running beautifully after the engine rebuild a few years ago.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Civic
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Civic info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings