Used 1992 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

I bought this car new in 1992 knowing almost nothing about Honda. I got it because it had 92 hp instead of the paltry 70 the CX and DX had. It also had cloth seats, aluminum wheels, and about 5 more mpg. I planned to sell it when my 1969 Mustang came out of restoration shop but fell in love with the car. I added the cargo cover, cruise control, intermittent wipers, body side moldings, floor mats, rear speakers from an SI, tinted windows, factory clock, the tall console with pad, which is essential for a comfortable driving position, and AMFM CD with Sirius. The car is easy to maintain, gets about 43 city and 50 hwy. On one trip to Iowa, I filled up the 10 gallon tank in Austin, TX and drove to El Dorado Kansas, where I put 9.6 gallons in. That averaged 57.7 mpg, driving at 65 mph. I have never gotten less than 42 mpg, and that was in summer, AC blasting, in city traffic. I just brought it in to have it rebuilt at 489k. I will never sell this car. I painted it once and the interior is still very good. I wonder how many people have a one owner VX? I just found out how many were made. 1992 219,228 Civics produced, 3889 VX 1.77% 1993 255,579 Civics produced, 2622 VX 1.02% 1994 267,023 Civics produced, 3359 VX 1.25% 1995 289,435 Civics produced, 2218 VX 0.76% Total 1,031,265 Civics produced, 12,088 VX 1.17% They are very rare, and unmolested original examples are almost impossible to find, but are worth the trouble. Just another update as of 10/13/2019, the car now has 575,000 miles and is running beautifully after the engine rebuild a few years ago.

Read more