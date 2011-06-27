Used 1991 Honda Civic Wagon Consumer Reviews

Homely but sturdy and amazingly reliable NWTransplant , 05/30/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought a '91 Civic 5-speed stick wagon for its reputation for dependability, reliability and fuel economy. It delivered well on all three counts. Also very spacious for people and cargo in the interior. Always ran well and got me where I needed to go without incident. I had it only a few months and only sold it because I desired something more stylish. I learned later never to part with something this dependable. Makes first- rate budget transportation with room. Report Abuse

Best car ever made? Mike Nelson , 08/01/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful If a better all around vehicle has ever been made that is accessible to the average person, tell me about it, ok? I can't remember what the mileage was when purchased, but it was over 200,000 and I wasn't the least bit concerned about it. We had just had some typical Iowa winter weather when I road tested its 4x4 capabilities and bought it then and there. I eventually put in a new radiator, went through the clutch system entirely and had the suspension system bushings replaced. I have put well over the used purchase price into this vehicle without a single regret. With 240,000 miles and nearly 20 years old, it is a trusted daily driver.

14 years later Mook's Mom , 10/29/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I can't believe I was smart enough to buy this car! My combined city/highway mileage is still about 33 MPG. My most expensive repair has been under $500. After 14 years of moving large dogs and lots of stuff, she is beginning to show a little wear, but is as solid and peppy as ever. I'm predicting she has another 10-12 good years, which is fortunate, since 1991 was the last year Honda made this little gem.

Wagon that races Z__E__O__O__ , 08/04/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car still may be old, but the suspension is top-notch! Suspension tuning is easy, and improves the cars stability greatly. The motor runs and puts out a good ammount of power considering it is a 1.5L motor, but runs best with out the air box. Just tape the filter to the top of the intake piping.