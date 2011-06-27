Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol Consumer Reviews

My favorite vehicle Bill Paul , 03/17/2015 VTEC 2dr Coupe 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Wish I stilled owned it. I traded my 93 Del Sol Si for my 94 Del Sol VTEC. More power, stabilizer bars, other features. The 160hp out of a 1.6 liter engine was the most powerful factory engine on the market that wasn't turbocharged. I kept it ten years, sold it, and got exactly my asking price. No need to advertise or haggle, I just put a For Sale sign in the window and people were stopping me on the street. It's a head-turner, probably because there are not many around. Also, due to mild winters here, my Del Sol was almost factory new looking. Report Abuse

Will be a classic someday... Tom , 09/02/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have always admired the Honda Del Sol for its great design and very neat Targa top. Last month I finally had a chance to buy one - a 94 in amazingly good condition with the VTEC engine. I have to say that in all my 40 years of driving this is the most fun car I have ever owned - not just because of its zippy handling and strong-revving engine but because there is something so perfect and no-nonsense about the shape, design, functions, dash, controls. Driving with the top off and the windows rolled down is just about as much fun I think as driving gets. Mine has 83,000 miles after 15 years of use and looks and runs like it was no more than a few years old. Great car.

I love my Del Sol, I'll never sell it! penny , 08/04/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful It's been almost 15 years since I purchased my '94 samba green si and I've racked up 209,000 miles. Three cross country drives from TN to CA, countless drives between MI to FL and it has been my only vehicle for commuting. I've followed Honda's recommendations for service and have never had any major issues. Nowadays I'm living in Ohio and admit that it doesn't handle especially well in snow over 6 inches, but the front wheel drive helps. The paint held up great and it looks pretty shiny and new still. It's a pleasure to drive on curvy roads and I really enjoy the smiles the little kids give me. It's a great conversation piece.

good, cute, reliable little baby car louie almeida , 08/21/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful At its first sight on our city road, i've said to my self, someday i wanna own this car cause i was then new here in the country and still coping with the environment. once i got employed i immediately searched and bought this car. and no regret, i love it. almost maintenance free if not low cost to maintain. i love the gas mileage consumption. i love the style, the practicality to use, and plan to keep it for so long till it becomes rare and antique/vintage or becomes collector's item. so for those out there who owns one, try to keep and maintain it and you'll be delighted.