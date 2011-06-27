  1. Home
Used 1994 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Civic del Sol
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/333.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque111 lb-ft @ 7000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 7600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Measurements
Length157.3 in.
Curb weight2301 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height49.4 in.
Wheel base93.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Milano Red
