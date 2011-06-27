2020 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

derelicte78 , 03/08/2020 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)

41 of 43 people found this review helpful

Unbelievable car for the money. Was looking for a 2nd car and had outgrown my Focus ST. Already have an Odyssey so needed a vehicle that I could commute, take 3 kids to their events, and go around town. Considered going Outback or CUV, but kept coming back to the Accord as I value driving dynamics and comfort. A CUV only gives you 50% of that, and for 95% of my life, I don't need AWD and our minivan can handle hauling gear. The amount of care that went I to designing this car is evident. From the huge backseat/trunk, the climate control buttons that light up blue or red depending on which way you turn them, the rearview mirror that's the same shape as the rear window, and well designed center armrest, Honda really nailed the small things well. As far as driving, I miss having a manual transmission, but the 10spd is excellent, doesn't hunt and the engine really pulls and you can use regular gas! I find the cabin really quiet (for the class) on the road and it handles so well. As far as cost to own, it's low maintenance, doesn't have the extra maintenance an AWD system would require and insurance rates for me were on par or lower than other vehicles in it's class and outside that I cross shopped with. I have only 2 knocks and they are minor for me. The sound system is not that great for being a premium one, but it's not horrible. I also kept bumping my right knee into the center console that angles out which is hard plastic. There's a soft padded section under that curve and it took awhile to find a seating position where my knee didn't bump, but it's a slightly lower driving position than I would prefer. Only you can decide whether a car meets your needs or not and so much is subjective (looks, feel, image), but while not popular anymore sedans can meet so many daily needs and this is one of the best. Plus, since they're not selling as well, you can get a killer deal on Accords now! I got close to 20% off msrp on a touring model with only 4 miles on it!