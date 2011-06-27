2020 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews
The best engineered car for the money
Unbelievable car for the money. Was looking for a 2nd car and had outgrown my Focus ST. Already have an Odyssey so needed a vehicle that I could commute, take 3 kids to their events, and go around town. Considered going Outback or CUV, but kept coming back to the Accord as I value driving dynamics and comfort. A CUV only gives you 50% of that, and for 95% of my life, I don't need AWD and our minivan can handle hauling gear. The amount of care that went I to designing this car is evident. From the huge backseat/trunk, the climate control buttons that light up blue or red depending on which way you turn them, the rearview mirror that's the same shape as the rear window, and well designed center armrest, Honda really nailed the small things well. As far as driving, I miss having a manual transmission, but the 10spd is excellent, doesn't hunt and the engine really pulls and you can use regular gas! I find the cabin really quiet (for the class) on the road and it handles so well. As far as cost to own, it's low maintenance, doesn't have the extra maintenance an AWD system would require and insurance rates for me were on par or lower than other vehicles in it's class and outside that I cross shopped with. I have only 2 knocks and they are minor for me. The sound system is not that great for being a premium one, but it's not horrible. I also kept bumping my right knee into the center console that angles out which is hard plastic. There's a soft padded section under that curve and it took awhile to find a seating position where my knee didn't bump, but it's a slightly lower driving position than I would prefer. Only you can decide whether a car meets your needs or not and so much is subjective (looks, feel, image), but while not popular anymore sedans can meet so many daily needs and this is one of the best. Plus, since they're not selling as well, you can get a killer deal on Accords now! I got close to 20% off msrp on a touring model with only 4 miles on it!
Honda owner since 1977
Honda owner since 1977 The best EXL I have ever bought. The last two Accords have been six cylinders (not available in 2020 Model). I was originally worried about the four-cylinder 1.5 engine but it is Fast enough for me. It has the zip you need for passing and merging onto interstate highways.Among the better features is you can connect your telephone’s map navigation app To the car’s screen. All in all a gold medal product !
Greatly improved Accord
I truly enjoy navigation from my phone and 38 mpg over 2100 miles. I have been adjusting to cvt on takeoff and finding sweet spot for cruising interstate. It corners great. Definitely worth upgrade to EX and sometimes would appreciate leather for I am concerned about staining the seats. I hear scotts stain guard would help protect the seats. Looking forward to 1200 mile road trip over Easter break. Happy Hondaring!
Sport 2.0 T manual transmission
Reliability, Five star Security features. Comfort seat, leg room,I huge trunk space. Performance 252 Hp with manual transmission is very powerful also, the four cylinder make the car with good fuel economy. Blind spot is very useful.
Honda Accord Touring
An incredible car. It replaced a 2001 Jaguar Vandeplas supercharged. Performance is about the same with a firmer ride. The wheels are vulnerable to pot holes. I love all the safety features. No problems so far.
