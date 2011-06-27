  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Accord
  4. Used 2009 Honda Accord
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Honda Accord Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Accord
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,405
See Accord Inventory
Starting MSRP
$21,705
See Accord Inventory
Starting MSRP
$31,155
See Accord Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed automatic6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG252420
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed automatic6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg21/30 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/573.5 mi.388.5/555.0 mi.314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG252420
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm161 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm251 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l3.5 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 7000 rpm177 hp @ 6500 rpm271 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.37.7 ft.38.6 ft.
Valves161624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesnoyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
160-watt audio outputyesyesno
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
270 watts stereo outputnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesnoyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesnoyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsnoyesno
leather steering wheelnonoyes
leather trim on doorsnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobnonoyes
retained accessory powernonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
simulated alloy trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
Front head room39.1 in.41.4 in.37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.58.2 in.58.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.5 in.42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room56.4 in.56.6 in.56.4 in.
clothyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
Rear head room35.9 in.38.5 in.35.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.3 in.54.3 in.46.3 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.37.2 in.33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.56.4 in.54.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
Front track62.2 in.62.6 in.62.2 in.
Length190.9 in.194.1 in.190.9 in.
Curb weight3221 lbs.3289 lbs.3459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.11.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd..31 cd..33 cd.
Height56.4 in.58.1 in.56.4 in.
EPA interior volume104 cu.ft.120.0 cu.ft.101.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.110.2 in.107.9 in.
Width72.8 in.72.7 in.72.8 in.
Rear track62.2 in.62.6 in.62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
Exterior Colors
  • Belize Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Bold Beige Metallic
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Belize Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Ivory, leather
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
inside mounted spare tireyesnoyes
Steel spare wheelyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesnoyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
P225/50R17 93V tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesno
P215/60R16 94H tiresnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P235/45R18 94V tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,405
Starting MSRP
$21,705
Starting MSRP
$31,155
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Accord InventorySee Accord InventorySee Accord Inventory

Related Used 2009 Honda Accord info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles