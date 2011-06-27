Used 2009 Honda Accord Features & Specs

LX 4dr Sedan 2.4L 4cyl 5A

LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) - $22,405 (Most Popular) LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) - $21,705 EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6M) - $31,155 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) - $26,405 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) - $24,405 EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) - $23,605 LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) - $22,705 EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) - $28,955 EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) - $28,705 EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) - $26,505 EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) - $31,155 EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) - $28,705 EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) - $24,505 EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) - $27,805 EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5M) - $27,905 EX 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) - $23,705 EX-L 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) - $25,705 EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) - $28,605 EX V-6 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) - $26,605 LX-S 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5A) - $23,205 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) - $20,905 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) - $25,605 EX-L V-6 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) - $30,905 LX-P 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) - $21,905 EX-L V-6 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) - $28,955