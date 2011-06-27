Used 2009 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews
Locked inside car once security system engages
I have a complaint with the security system Honda uses. I have been inadvertently locked inside my 09 Accord and unable to get out. Apparently, once the anti-theft system engages after 30 seconds, there is no way to manually unlock the car doors nor will using the key fob "unlock" button work from the inside of the car. The car can only be unlocked from someone on the outside or by starting the engine, which disengages the security system. I find this to be a huge safety issue for people that are inside the car and are accidentally locked inside w/o a key to start the engine. I have complained to Honda with no resolution to this safety concern.
Fine Example of a Truly Reliable Accord
With 130k miles, it has been the most reliable car I ever had. It does consume about 1 quart of oil between 5k mile changes but that doesn't bother me. The steering is precise, the interior is comfortable and holds up fine. Before I improved the suspension, the car had a lot of body roll on curves. But I'm way more concerned with handling qualities than most people. The engine and transmission are a perfect pair, powerful and smooth. It's a 5-speed so highway gas mileage is good but not great. I intend to keep it indefinitely! Great car!
What else to say? It's a Honda.
First of all, the reliability of Honda is unsurpassed. They make a great car. Although I have the 2door coupe with the 6 cyl., being 68 years old it's more difficult to get in and out of as when I was a teenager. The power, reliability, steering, and general wear are terrific. I keep my cars for 10 years and take excellent care. It is garaged 365 nights a year. The body doesn't have a mark on it. Perhaps because I park in lots where few others are willing to walk so far. The past Honda's I've had were passed down to my children and driven for another 100,000 miles. They are just great. By the way, it's an 09 and it still runs as well as the day I bought it.
VCM (variable cylinder managment) misfire, engine
UPDATE. This whole ECO mode is not good. Now we wish we bought a 4 cyl. reg engine. I had to change sparkplugs again after only 35,000 miles. I had the light engine come on again so I just changed the sparkplugs and everything works again. The ones sitting at the back of the engine were much more worn out-more burned/blackish. and this is after the software update. So either they still wear out very unevenly, or Calgary Honda never replaced the back sprkplugs, since access to to back ones is more difficult. So either Honda desing sucks, or Honda dealrship sucks, take your pick. ----------------I'm posting this review for those who had problems with the VCM/engine misfire. It happened to us last week. Without a warning the car started stuttering and the flashing engine light came on. It sounded to me like a timing/sparkplugs problem. We found some scary info about class action suit against Honda due to the engine design problem. Took it to Honda dealer. They replaced 4 out of 6 sparkplugs and updated the car software. I talked to the shop foreman (yes, you have to insist on it, though the reception girl will first tell you that mechanics don't talk to customers, WHY??). This is what the foreman told me:
V6 VCM has serious design problems
As evidenced by class action settlement last year the 2009 Honda Accord Coupe with the V6 variable cylinder management system is an absolute lemon and has seriously damaged Honda's reputation for producing a quality vehicles. I purchased my 2009 Honda in 2008 and started having misfire issues last year. My car has been in the shop seven times for the same issue. In December 2013, my local Honda dealership a fix to cylinders 1-4 as recommended by the service bulletin issued in response to the class action settlement. My car stalled less than week after this fix was applied with misfire issues on cylinders 5 and 6 and it has been in the shop 3 times since.
