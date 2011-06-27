Used 2000 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

300k and Still Going... Trace , 09/08/2015 EX 4dr Sedan 41 of 41 people found this review helpful I bought this car used over a year ago with 275k miles. I now have 305k miles with no problems! When I bought it the only thing wrong with it was an oil leak. Ended up being the Variable Timing Valve Solenoid seal due to the previous owner adding too much oil during an oil change. I drive 50+ miles a day to school and back and have never had a problem. Seats 5 grown adults without much of a problem. Original engine/transmission. I wish Honda still made their vehicles like they used to. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

150K and still drives like new gjken , 06/25/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased this car new in 2000 and it is definately without question the best car that I have ever owned. The most expensive part of owning this car is tire replacement. I am currently on my 4th set. I do oil changes at 3K, changed out the O2 sensor's at 100K, replaced the battery twice, timing belt and F/R brakes at 105K, had refrigerant added at 105K, flushed the antifreeze twice, brake fluid changed three times, transmission oil changed 3 times (manual 5 speed), recently had a ball joint replaced. Replaced the wires/plugs at 105K. Currently have 150K on this car and expect that it will easily go another 150K without any major problems. Report Abuse

All hail HONDA dlpadilla1 , 03/01/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful All I can say is "WOW FACTOR", I have owned my Honda for the past 6 years, brand used with 49,000 mi on the odometer. Reliability - flawless, fun factor - yeah baby, comfort - oh yeah! I have put little into this car with the exception of routine maintenance and here 136,000 mi later it still runs like a dream. I have no plans on getting rid of it, new car - uh no, new motor - yeah when it needs it, same goes for the tranny, I would definately recommend this car to anybody looking to buy one, sorry kids, get your own Honda. Report Abuse

Love this car! idahoguy248 , 03/07/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought my 2000 Honda Ex with 100000 miles on it. It now has 165000 and runs like new. I havent had to do anything to it except change the oil ever 3k miles. Dont know if tranny was replaced before I bought it but I dont think it was. Honda hit the nail on the head with this car. Easy on the eyes and wallet. Plan to drive another 100k. Report Abuse