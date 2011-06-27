Used 1997 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews

Timex watch and 97 accord take a lickin Larry A , 11/14/2015 LX 4dr Sedan 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Very well built car easily repaired FYI people don't be stupid and get taken in by crooked mechanics. YOU CAN repair your own car all u need is google, you tube and some tools and don't be afraid to get your hands dirty. One of the most amazing cars I ever owned just keeps on going and going hoping to make it to 400,000 miles next year Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1997 Honda Accord SE KKBama , 03/01/2003 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This Accord was my very first car and is an excellent first car for any high schooler. It's cute and sporty while still being practical and functional, especially on the gas mileage. I bought it at 29,000 and the only problems have been mostly small ones-- the power windows are sometimes slow, the A/C and defogging are sometimes flaky and I also have "phantom locks"-- whenever I lock my car, manually or by remote, the locks continue to make a sound as though they are locking. But I have never had a major problem with my Accord and I always feel safe in it. Report Abuse

A Consumer Car With Zip peterpaul , 01/28/2013 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my second Honda Accord in the last few years. My first was a '97 Honda Accord SE with 185,000 miles on it that I bought from a junkyard for essentially nothing: it zipped around fine, sipped gas, and was cheap to repair. It died (lesson, never buy a used car without a maintenance history) as the old owner ragged it. For the above reasons, I bought one last week, a '97 EX with the V6 engine in it. It has 138,000 miles on it and is in excellent condition. It has zip and pep and really gets around town. Even better, as it has all the maintenance records going back to purchase, I can see it has been well kept and for a fraction of other cars. Yay 94-97 Honda Accords! Report Abuse

LOVE MY SE! krm , 02/15/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My sister had leased this car for 3 yrs and I snatched it up the day she went SUV. 135K miles on it now w/numerous 2K mile road trips under her belt. You can not destroy this car! I drive on possibly the worst tires in a winter snow zone without chains or studs and as long as the front bumper isn't pushing snow, I get wherever I need to go. My fuel mileage has drops to about 20-21 MPG with the winter ethanol mix we're forced to use, but she runs like a champ! Great car! Report Abuse