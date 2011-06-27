Used 1997 Honda Accord Sedan Consumer Reviews
Timex watch and 97 accord take a lickin
Very well built car easily repaired FYI people don't be stupid and get taken in by crooked mechanics. YOU CAN repair your own car all u need is google, you tube and some tools and don't be afraid to get your hands dirty. One of the most amazing cars I ever owned just keeps on going and going hoping to make it to 400,000 miles next year
1997 Honda Accord SE
This Accord was my very first car and is an excellent first car for any high schooler. It's cute and sporty while still being practical and functional, especially on the gas mileage. I bought it at 29,000 and the only problems have been mostly small ones-- the power windows are sometimes slow, the A/C and defogging are sometimes flaky and I also have "phantom locks"-- whenever I lock my car, manually or by remote, the locks continue to make a sound as though they are locking. But I have never had a major problem with my Accord and I always feel safe in it.
A Consumer Car With Zip
This is my second Honda Accord in the last few years. My first was a '97 Honda Accord SE with 185,000 miles on it that I bought from a junkyard for essentially nothing: it zipped around fine, sipped gas, and was cheap to repair. It died (lesson, never buy a used car without a maintenance history) as the old owner ragged it. For the above reasons, I bought one last week, a '97 EX with the V6 engine in it. It has 138,000 miles on it and is in excellent condition. It has zip and pep and really gets around town. Even better, as it has all the maintenance records going back to purchase, I can see it has been well kept and for a fraction of other cars. Yay 94-97 Honda Accords!
LOVE MY SE!
My sister had leased this car for 3 yrs and I snatched it up the day she went SUV. 135K miles on it now w/numerous 2K mile road trips under her belt. You can not destroy this car! I drive on possibly the worst tires in a winter snow zone without chains or studs and as long as the front bumper isn't pushing snow, I get wherever I need to go. My fuel mileage has drops to about 20-21 MPG with the winter ethanol mix we're forced to use, but she runs like a champ! Great car!
Best Car I've ever owned
Bought it with 70,000 and currently has 227,000 replaced 1 half axle, 1 battery, upper bushing on front. 34 mpg on highway w/ cruise combined around 28 mpg. At one point at about 110,000 it would just shut off as if I turned the key off but would catch in gear again b/c of it being a 5 speed standard. I called Honda and they told me that it had been recalled for bad ignition switch. Made an appt at the local dealer. Honda replaced everything. igniton switch, points, plugs, cap, wires and even an oil change at NO COST.. Now that's SERVICE! In fact I just bought my wife a 2004 Accord EX.
