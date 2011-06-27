Used 2017 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews

Run Run Fast Disappointed Mark , 02/24/2018 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 47 of 47 people found this review helpful If your considering a GMC Yukon Denali, I'd encourage you to run and run fast. I realize many are skeptical of these reviews, but I felt compelled to provide a review of my recent experiences. I purchased a new 2017 GMC Yukon Denali in August of 2017. In less than a year and 12,000 miles, I've had significant issues. First, I had issues with the Collision Detection system. The Haptic Seat Motor has been replaced once and is now throwing the same error message, in fact this is a know issue by GM (https://gm.oemdtc.com/4389/pit5445a-diagnostic-tip-service-driver-assist-message-2014-2017-cadillac-chevrolet-gmc) My $75K Yukon is now heading to the dealership Monday for repair for the third time for this particular issue. The last time around, they couldn't find anything wrong. Now for the bigger issue, I just got the truck back earlier this week for an issue with the Lifters and Lifter rods. About 2 weeks ago I noticed a ticking coming from the engine. After taking it to the dealership, I was informed that their were issues with the lifters. The dealership has just rebuilt the entire right side of the engine. Again, GM is well aware of the issues based on their service bulletin ( https://gm.oemdtc.com/3656/15-06-01-002f-engine-misfire-tick-noise-malfunction-indicator-lamp-mil-illuminated-with-dtc-p0300-set-2014-2018-cadillac-chevrolet-gmc). In fact, they just modified the bulletin to include the 2018 models of the Tahoe, Yukon and Escalade. It's evident that GM engineering cannot figure out how to engineer the AFM ( Automatic Fuel Management) system based on the government's mileage regulations. After getting my Yukon back, it was back in the shop a day later, as the water pump was defective, throwing a screeching noise. For $75K you should certainly consider other vehicles. I love the look of the truck, however be warned, the quality is less than acceptable. Those are real services bulletins issued by GM, therefore buyer beware. Before you consider buying a GMC truck, please take a moment to review the extensive list of Services Bulletins released by GM. They should be embarrassed by the extensive list and the poor quality of the vehicles they are manufacturing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Great Luxury but Capable SUV JNE , 06/15/2017 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) 27 of 30 people found this review helpful We did alot research on SUV's and found some challenges with capacity, luxury and a reasonable price. We really liked the Lexus LX 570 but the price 90K+. We looked at the Infiniti QX80 and while it was clearly the most luxurious the exterior was less than desirable. We considered the Cadillac Escalade but found that it had the same capacity and motor as the GMC Yukon Denali at 20K+ dollars more with interior differences. We also considered the Tahoe but when we priced it out with all the options it was the same price as the Denali. All in all the Yukon was the best bang for the buck and quite frankly it just looked better. Our research showed that it was a mix of happiness with owners from 15 and 16 years as these models had alot or recurring issues. We learned that many of the issues were to be resolved in 2017 and decided to lease one. Ours is fully loaded and we really like the technology GM brought to the table. The onstar app and myGMC app are designed well. Our only issue is that sometimes the apple play does't start when connected to the iPhone and we are unsure if it is the USB port or the iPhone cable. It gets great gas mileage as well. We really like the look and the ride and love the fact that is a truck base SUV vs a car base which provides us with more options. If you are looking for a luxury SUV with technology, towing and capacity to seat that is truck base this is your truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GMC won't fix the problem! Drew Baker , 07/03/2019 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We bought a 2017 Yukon Denali XL new, so even though we already have 70k miles on it, it is still a new vehicle. Too new to have a vacuum pump fail. As it turns out is cheap part that GM chose to use and now the problem is common. Now we have this transmission vibration that my dealer tells me is also now a common problem in fact continues to be a problem through 2019. The problem? GM put an incompatible transmission fluid in at factory. The Solution? flush the transmission twice with a synthetic fluid. The bad news? we are still under 5 years but 20k over the 50k warranty. The bill to fix this problem? $754. Buyer Beware Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Loving my 2017 SLT Yukon Robert Day , 12/12/2017 SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Currently have a little over 42,000 miles on my Yukon. So far no problems with vehicle. Loving gas mileage-averaging 23 mpg on highway/city driving, love the quite and comfortable ride, and the technology is first rate. Getting in and out of the Yukon is a big step, but I like sitting up high while driving. Plus, my first two oil changes/tire rotation were complimentary. So far, no mechanical issues. my wife and I travel quite a bit between home and beach property. I bought the wireless package with unlimited data. The wife and granddaughter stream movies on our 7-1/2 hour drive. Will probably look at the new 2021 Yukons since there will be changes, i.e. a few inches longer, improvements to rear suspension, etc. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse