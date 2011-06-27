  1. Home
Used 2012 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Yukon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG151716
Total Seating787
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnono
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg15/21 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/468 mi.390/546 mi.364/468 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.26 gal.
Combined MPG151716
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l5.3 l6.2 l
Horsepower403 hp @ 5700 rpm320 hp @ 5400 rpm403 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnoyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesnoyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Packageyesyesyes
Sun, Entertainment and Destinations Package Discount Not Desiredyesyesyes
Heritage Edition Packagenoyesno
Texas Editionnoyesno
Regional Value Packagenoyesno
Heavy-Duty Trailering Packagenoyesno
SLT-2 Equipment Packagenoyesno
SLT Chrome Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesnoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
separate rear audioyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
9 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnoyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesnoyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesnoyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
Second Row Leather 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seatyesnoyes
Heated and Cooled Front Seatsnoyesno
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Playernoyesno
Second Row Captain's Chairs w/Leather-Appointed Seatingnoyesno
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesnoyes
driver cooled seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
passenger cooled seatyesnoyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
leathernoyesno
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesnoyes
Folding rear seatbackyesnoyes
folding center armrestyesnoyes
multi-level heatingyesnoyes
folding with storage center armrestnoyesno
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Power Sunroofyesyesyes
20" x 8.5" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
Front track68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5688 lbs.5448 lbs.5505 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.7100 lbs.7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd..36 cd..36 cd.
Angle of approach16.0 degrees17.2 degrees16.0 degrees
Maximum payload1612 lbs.1652 lbs.1595 lbs.
Angle of departure21.7 degrees21.9 degrees21.7 degrees
Length202.0 in.202.0 in.202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.8500 lbs.8300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.9.0 in.9.0 in.
Height76.9 in.76.9 in.76.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Tan, premium leather
  • Light Tan, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium, premium leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Cocoa/Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
chrome alloy wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P275/55R20 tiresyesnoyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P265/70R17 tiresnoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,005
Starting MSRP
$45,570
Starting MSRP
$55,010
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
