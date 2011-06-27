  1. Home
Used 2008 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
Engine TypeGasGasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141416
Total Seating776
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnono
automatic locking hubsnonoyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnonoyes
part time 4WDnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg12/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312/468 mi.312/494 mi.364/494 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.26 gal.26 gal.
Combined MPG141416
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm417 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm340 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l6.2 l5.3 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 5500 rpm380 hp @ 5500 rpm320 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableno
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
cylinder deactivationnonoyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesno
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
post-collision safety systemyesnoyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltnonoyes
front and rear head airbagsnonoyes
Front center lap beltnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesno
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
separate rear audioyesyesno
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesno
9 total speakersyesyesno
radio data systemyesyesyes
8 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesno
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesno
adjustable pedalsyesyesno
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesyesno
leather steering wheelnonoyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)nonoyes
Dual zone air conditioningnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
bucket front seatsyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesno
premium leatheryesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room65.3 in.65.3 in.65.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
premium clothnonoyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnonoyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesno
rear heater unityesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesno
Folding rear seatbackyesyesno
folding center armrestyesyesno
multi-level heatingyesyesno
folding with storage center armrestnonoyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
Front track68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5635 lbs.no5527 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.no7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.16.9 cu.ft.60.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd..36 cd..36 cd.
Angle of approach17.0 degrees17.0 degrees17.0 degrees
Maximum payload1465 lbs.no1773 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees21.9 degrees21.9 degrees
Length202.0 in.202.0 in.202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.no8200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.9.0 in.9.1 in.
Height77.0 in.77.0 in.76.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, vinyl
  • Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P265/65R18 tiresyesyesno
P265/70R17 tiresnonoyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
All terrain tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,480
Starting MSRP
$46,485
Starting MSRP
$39,205
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
