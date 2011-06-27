Used 2005 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews

XL Model ace , 04/19/2007 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Excellent vehicle for traveling. I have a bad back. Lots of seat adjustments to get comfortable. Lots of room for hauling when necessary. AWD is excellent in the winter. Lots of power for towing. Meets all of my needs. Uses regular gas. Luxurious but also practical when need to haul lumber etc. Will hold sheets of plywood. Report Abuse

Speed Style Durability and Comfort Randy , 02/08/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This vehicle is the best bang for it's buck. The Denali has the most to offer for the larger SUV without feeling that floaty truck feeling.Has the most horsepower in it's class,standard options are fulltime AWD,a great Bose 7CD system,heated front and rear seats, overhead rear climate control, XM satellite radio, OnStar, traction stableization system and by far the most comfortable seats of all the SUV'S There are many other complements and I can rattle on with all of the performance and comfort options but if you are in the market for a great SUV and you don't want to compromise on performance, the Denali is it miles above the competition. Take one for a spin, get on the highway and you'll see Report Abuse

Awesome Kp , 12/31/2015 Denali AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my first SUV and I love it. Having this truck, I'm able to move through Chicago winters with ease. Only issue is the speedometer, which reads wrong at times but heard this is common with the GMC trucks Performance Interior Report Abuse

300K on this Monster and Still Going CMRVA , 10/15/2016 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful To explain- I purchased this used with only 10K miles in 2006 for under $30K (Was listed at $52 when new). For the time this was plush, all leather, big capacity for people and cargo. It always got about 16MPG, and at the time with little kids, I needed room more than saving 3-4 MPG on a foreign SUV with tight quarters. The legroom was so good, I can't to this day find the same in a smaller SUV, although I just purchased a Toyota Highlander to downsize as my kids are grown and gone. To be fair, 6 years ago I had to replace the engine at 166K (Blue smoke, dealer said he could not rebuild the engine for under $3900. Bought brand new GMC replacement engine and had it installed for $6000, because I thought that was better than making payments. I'm now at 285K so I have 120K miles on the new engine. A wonderful ride, sluggish when you need to step on the gas on the highway, feels like a pickup truck then. Still for $34K ($28 originally and $6K for the engine) a great deal. Have not needed to replace much, starter, batteries, never needed a brake job! Even now as I sell it, it is pretty nice. Paint held up for 10 years, still shines. Typical GMC with a couple of electrical issues (Seat heater stopped working, big LED bar in back needed to be replaced) but overall glad I had it in my family for a decade. Edit- Never did sell it, gifted to my 25 year old son, he sold his Subaru, needed a big vehicle to haul band equipment. Spark Plugs and wire job at 300K (150K on new engine). Transmission has slipped for last 150K but still holding up. Now at 340K miles. Replace tailgate struts and good as new! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse