Used 1999 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews
buy a yukon!!
i bought this truck its a 99 yukon 4 yrs ago it currently has 139,500 miles. ive replaced all brakes,water pump,radiator,battery brakes i did just so i could feel secure,others i believe had something to do with the weather where i was living and coolant not being fresh it was 7 degrees when my radiator cracked lol.. ive not had any issues with the truck never stranded ive posted it 3 times to sell it and 3 times i blew off the buyers lol i got cold feet i love my truck and cant see myself selling it for no reason other then bad gas mileage but i bought a shadow bike to make up for my gas mileage so ill keep it now really reliable truck i recommend it to any1
99 GMC Yukon SLE
I enjoy the pick up that this vehicle has. The smooth ride and comfortable interior.
Great Truck
This is the best vehicle I have ever owned, and I'll probably put 200,000 miles on it before I'm done. My only complaint is a common one, the brakes are not suitable for a vehicle of this weight (A problem corrected in the 2000 model). If you don't drive like a maniac you'll have no problems stopping, but the front brakes will wear out quickly no matter what you driving habits are. Also, if you set your cruise control to 65, you can get 18-19 MPG on the highway. That's pretty good for a 5000 pound truck.
1999 GMC Yukon SLT 4WD
I bought my Yukon New and have owned it for 10 years now with 165,000 Miles. It was purchased for the four wheel drive. The drive train has performed flawless. Early repairs were leaky heater hose eng. block nipple; Exhaust gaskets RR; tightened the oil filter/cooler engine mounting. The original brakes are undersized and I replaced the front rotors with cryogenic cooled/hardened Praise units at 20k along with their stage III pads, rear brakes just the Praise shoes. These rotors lasted 120,000 miles. One problem engine not starting after a foggy nite or sitting awhile...The security light is on. OK after setting awhile. Overall the vehicle is stable with lower than Honda maint. costs.
Denali
This truck is far greater than any Ford ever built. It is the perfect combo of a heavy duty truck and a luxury vehicle. Anyone who doesn't like the gas mileage think about this, you are pushing about 6000 lbs down the road. It is still a truck and for that the mileage is actualy not that bad, depending how you drive it. The Denali is the most comfortable vehicle I have ever driven, car or truck.
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon
Related Used 1999 GMC Yukon SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner