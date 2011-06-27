Used 1999 GMC Yukon Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|11/15 mpg
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|324.5/442.5 mi.
|324.5/442.5 mi.
|354.0/472.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|29.5 gal.
|29.5 gal.
|29.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|39.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Front hip room
|59.9 in.
|59.9 in.
|59.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.7 in.
|59.7 in.
|59.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.2 in.
|36.2 in.
|36.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|199.6 in.
|199.6 in.
|199.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7000 lbs.
|7000 lbs.
|6000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5332 lbs.
|5332 lbs.
|4911 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6800 lbs.
|6800 lbs.
|6300 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|66.9 cu.ft.
|66.9 cu.ft.
|66.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|8.6 in.
|7.2 in.
|Height
|75.0 in.
|75.0 in.
|72.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|1468.0 lbs.
|1468.0 lbs.
|1389.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|117.5 in.
|117.5 in.
|117.5 in.
|Width
|76.8 in.
|76.8 in.
|76.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon
Related Used 1999 GMC Yukon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana