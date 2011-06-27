Used 1998 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews
98 Yukon SLT
This is the second one I have owned. Very comfortable, good tow vehichle, fairly decent fuel mileage for the size. Gas mileage as good or better than much smaller SUV's but with much more room and comfort. Tailgate model much more versitile for hauling than barn door models. Nice highway ride, and excellent turning ablilities in parking lot situations.
Love My SUV
I bought my truck a few years ago, already used, with 100,000 miles already on it. I have been very satisfied with my truck. Very comfortable and roomy. I have had a few front end repairs such as suspension and etc. but no engine or transmission problems to date. I am currently over 200,000 miles and its still going strong. The fixes have been costly but few. I would recommend this truck to anyone who has the money for gas!
Reliable and Indestructible
Purchased this vehicle brand new in 1998 and has given me no major troubles. Great power and always starts. If your purchasing check the running boards and check for play in the front end. Besides that it will be 100% solid.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
mvsuv
did not like the suv until we test drove it.
AWSOME
THE GMC YUKON OF 98 IS WITHOUT A DOUBT PROFESSIONAL GRADE! THE MOST WONDERFUL AUTOMOBILE I'VE EVER OWNED. IF EVERYBODY COULD AFFORD ONE OF THESE THECAR DEALERS WOULD NEVER SALE A BLAZER OR EXPLORER. IM JUST TICKLED TO DEATH WITH THIS THING.
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon
Related Used 1998 GMC Yukon SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner