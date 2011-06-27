Used 1996 GMC Yukon SUV Consumer Reviews

Smiling GMC Yukon Owner Elated Alaskan , 04/07/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought this vehicle used in September '99 with almost 44,000 miles on it. The vehicle had been leased for 3 years when new. Lease owners kept it in immaculate condition. All I did was buy new set of tires, thats it! Alaskan winters can be rough on a vehicle, and after 3 winters, I had to change the 4wd selector. My wife & I drove 12,400 miles down the Alaska highway to Waco,TX & back. We changed the oil 4 times in 6 weeks,averaged 18.4 MPG driving the interstate highways at 75 mph and never missed a beat. As of 4/05, it's showing 78,500 miles on the odometer. We had a thorough 60,000 mile check on the Yukon before the big tour in Sept.2003. Had the brakes changed before big trip...since then my 96 Yukon has performed flawlessly. We couldnt be happier. Report Abuse

orginal owner/wish they still offered 2dr Z71 model! jrr11 , 10/15/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have 165,000 miles on my 96 4x4 2dr Yukon I bought new in late 1996. I've never had any major problems with this truck and it just keeps on going. I did buy a replacement"life time waranty" GM starter and alt early on...that was a good move as i have gone through 3 alternators over the 15 yr span. Only minor repairs to what has been the most reliable vehicle i've ever owned. I get offers all the time to sell it as the 2 door models are becoming rare. I love this short wheel base 4x4, as it goes through about anything. I can't believe GM does not offer a short wheel base 2 dr 4x4 SUV with honest off road capability anymore. There are a lot of us that still covet them!

!996 Yukon macadoodle , 11/11/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We have over 100,000 miles on our 1996 SLT and have driven it from coast to coast with no major problems other than brake replacement every 15 to 20 thousand miles. It's been a dream to drive and very comfortable for a large vehicle. I'm looking forward to many more trouble free miles.

Great SUV Jeff , 06/06/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this truck with 96,000 miles on it. It now has 120,000 miles. The problems that I have had with it: 1) Thermal actuator switch for front axle. (4x4 only) 2) Fuel pump failed. The 4x4 actuator switch cost me $200 to replace. I did the work myself. The fuel pump failed after running it out of gas.