  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon
  4. Used 1996 GMC Yukon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Yukon
Overview
See Yukon Inventory
See Yukon Inventory
See Yukon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG141414
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg12/16 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.30.0 gal.30.0 gal.
Combined MPG141414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm250 hp @ 4600 rpm250 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height72.4 in.72.7 in.72.4 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.111.5 in.111.5 in.
Length188.5 in.188.5 in.188.5 in.
Width77.1 in.77.1 in.77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue
  • Standard Red
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Ocean Blue
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Polar White
  • Woodland Green
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Red Orange
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
  • Linen White
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beige
  • Light Gray
  • Gray Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Beige
  • Dark Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Light Gray
  • Standard Red
  • Woodland Green
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Linen White
  • Red Orange
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
  • Polar White
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Ocean Blue
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Ocean Blue
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Standard Red
  • Medium Beige
  • Tangier Orange
  • Medium Gray
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Red Orange
  • Tan
  • Woodland Green
  • Linen White
  • Polar White
  • Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
See Yukon InventorySee Yukon InventorySee Yukon Inventory

Related Used 1996 GMC Yukon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles