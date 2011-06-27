  1. Home
Used 1992 GMC Yukon Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131313
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg11/16 mpg11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/480.0 mi.330.0/480.0 mi.330.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.30.0 gal.30.0 gal.
Combined MPG131313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm210 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity106 cu.ft.106 cu.ft.106 cu.ft.
Length187.7 in.187.7 in.187.7 in.
Gross weight6250 lbs.6250 lbs.6250 lbs.
Height71.0 in.71.0 in.71.0 in.
Maximum payload1574.0 lbs.1574.0 lbs.1574.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.111.5 in.111.5 in.
Width76.4 in.76.4 in.76.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno51.3 cu.ft.no
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
