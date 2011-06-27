2020 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews
Drives small
Jeff H, 11/28/2019
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
For such a large vehicle it drives like a car not a truck and is easy to handle. It won't fit in a compact parking space but is really comfortable to travel in and holds the road really well
nothing can compare to this SUV.
G.Y, 01/20/2020
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
great presence. great ride. amazing engine on our Denali (6.2) and all the creature comfort you can think of.
2020 YUKON Denali XL
2020 GMC Yukon Denali XL, 02/08/2020
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
Seats are not as comfortable as you would expect for the cost of the vehicle. There are no USB Ports in the 2nd Row or 3rd Row seats. Again for $80,000 you would expect the little conveniences not to be over looked. It handles very well and is very quite going down the highway. The Heads Up Display is very nice.
