Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Yukon XL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,835
See Yukon XL Inventory
Starting MSRP
$37,755
See Yukon XL Inventory
Starting MSRP
$39,355
See Yukon XL Inventory
Engine TypeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131414
Total Seating869
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesnono
Rear locking differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg13/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372/496 mi.403/527 mi.403/527 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.31 gal.31 gal.
Combined MPG131414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l5.3 l5.3 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5200 rpm295 hp @ 5200 rpm295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.43.0 ft.43.0 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesnono
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Front center lap beltnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Multi-CD located in dashyesnono
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
separate rear audioyesnono
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
9 total speakersyesnono
radio data systemyesyesyes
8 total speakersnoyesyes
AM/FM stereonoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
Three zone climate controlyesnono
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesnono
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyesnono
12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesyes
power steeringnoyesyes
Rear floor matsnoyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
10 -way power passenger seatyesnono
bucket front seatsyesnono
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesnono
leatheryesnono
Front head room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Rear head room39.0 in.39 in.39 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyesnoyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesnono
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Front track65.0 in.65 in.65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity131.6 cu.ft.131.6 cu.ft.131.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5754 lbs.5269 lbs.5269 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.7000 lbs.7000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.7 cu.ft.90.0 cu.ft.45.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees25 degrees25 degrees
Maximum payload1446 lbs.1731 lbs.1731 lbs.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees22 degrees22 degrees
Length219.3 in.219.3 in.219.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.8500 lbs.8500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height75.7 in.75.8 in.75.8 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.130.0 in.130.0 in.
Width78.8 in.78.8 in.78.8 in.
Rear track66.0 in.66 in.66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Exterior Colors
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Yellow
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Woodland Green
  • Victory Red
  • Green
  • Blue
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Green
  • Blue
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Woodland Green
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone, premium leather
  • Stone Gray, premium leather
  • Neutral/Shale, premium cloth
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter, premium cloth
  • Neutral/Shale, premium cloth
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter, leather
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter, vinyl
  • Neutral/Shale, leather
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
P265/70R17 tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
polished alloy wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnoyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tirenoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
P245/75R16 tiresnoyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P265/70R16 tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,835
Starting MSRP
$37,755
Starting MSRP
$39,355
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Yukon XL InventorySee Yukon XL InventorySee Yukon XL Inventory

