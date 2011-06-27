Used 2001 GMC Yukon XL SUV Consumer Reviews
Great suv
We have owned this truck since 2003 and have driven it far and hard. We currently have 220,000 miles on it and it is still running strong. has plenty of power and we use it to haul our boat a lot. Tough build quality and durability. Only issues we have had is the parking brake light, and the engine knocking a bit but its at 210,000 miles. We do not have the 4x4 but I have a 2003 silverado and the 4x4 has had plenty of issues, so I am assuming this would be true for this model also. However for the two wheel drive nothing drive train related has gone wrong all we do is change oil, brakes, and general maintenance. only issue has been parking break light staying on.
Pros and Cons
I was shocked when a perfectly well maintained and running vehicle just would not start up the next day. The problem was the fuel pump. The service consultant eluded to the fact that this will happen anytime anywhere. I then questioned the fact that so many sensors are available on this vehicle and wondered why GM has not figured out one for the fuel pump.
my story
at first the vehicle was supurb. after time and almost three years later the little things are starting to fall apart. From the beginning I have had to have most everything replaced from the seatbelts to rear wiper hose. I was very upset since this was a vrand new very expensive vehicle.
'01 YukonXL
Great vehicle on long trips, not an around town vehicle (gas mileage) Had problems with water leak in front pass floor, dealer said it was sunroof, found problem was spot weld burned thru fender wall, water would collect in fender and leak into passenger area during heavy rain, so much for professional grade. I repaired the problem with GE silicone. Also major problem with windshield washer pumps. Seems that if the battery leaks acid it will flow down and destroy the pumps which sit right under the battery. Another Professional grade design. I say that because when I brought it to the dealer for repair they asked if my battery leaked. I asked if they have come up with a fix, they haven't
3/4 ton Yukon XL w/ a 496 V8!
Interior is awesome, but I have leather. It's hot/cold and your butt doesn't stay in place, it 's slick. Build quality is amazing. Was hit from behind at 35mph (I was at a dead stop) and 1/2 ton Toyota's front end was nearly non existant. My bumper had a slight dent. These are tanks! The transmission slips once in a great while. GM needs to work on that problem. No breakdowns.
