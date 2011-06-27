  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Yukon XL Denali Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)357.5/487.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.5 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque365 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
mast antennayes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Length219.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Curb weight5839 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height75.7 in.
Maximum payload1361 lbs.
Wheel base130 in.
Width78.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Garnet Red Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral Tan/Shale
  • Medium Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
