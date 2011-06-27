Used 2011 GMC Yukon Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

txdenalihybrid , 04/22/2015 Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)

There are lots of things I really love about this truck but also many things that leave you scratching your head. This truck really only seats 5 adults. The third row is totally unusable for adults. And the second row is really only for shorter people. Not having a spare tire is very scary. This thing tows great- No issues towing 9,000 lbs and you really can't even notice you are towing. Hybrid system does not work logically (always kicks off at 12 mph so very little benefit to it at the stop light.) Overall, I love this truck but it's exaggerated fuel efficiency, illogical third row of seats, lack of a spare tire (and place to mount a spare tire, almost makes this a no go.