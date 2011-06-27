Used 1992 GMC Vandura Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Vandura
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPG141616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)429.0/561.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.330.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity33.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG141616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm290 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm195 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length223.2 in.202.2 in.202.2 in.
Gross weight8600 lbs.6600 lbs.8600 lbs.
Height82.3 in.80.9 in.82.3 in.
Maximum payload3457.0 lbs.2627.0 lbs.4090.0 lbs.
Wheel base146.0 in.125.0 in.125.0 in.
Width79.5 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Sedona Tan
  • Pastel Blue
  • White
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Light Mesa Brown
