Used 1990 GMC Vandura Van Consumer Reviews

The Perfect Van
I actually own a 1982 Vandura. I've had her since the late 80's. Her name is "Baby" she was the love of my heart back then and is very loved to this day. She has an inline 6, three on the tree. I use to love to drive her to Las Vegas or Los Angeles and sleep in her comfortable cargo area. Pee in a bucket in the morning and move on or as they use to say "keep on truck'n. She's getting old now but still runs. GMC made a very reliable van. She has never broken down on me, in fact one time the reverse quit working and a few months later fixed itself! True story. I don't drive her anymore because I can't (long story). But anyways I recomend GMC trucks. They make the best! Sincerly, JMCota
Keeps going
I have over 390,000 kilometers on my Chevrolet Vandura and its still going strong, not burning any oil. It drives like it always has. The only down side is that I have gone through three transmisions during that time, but the old 350 motor is a workhorse. The van design and cheap good quality parts make it a great all round van that I would recommend to anyone.
