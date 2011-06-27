  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
1990 GMC Vandura Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 GMC Vandura. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 GMC Vandura.

4.5
2 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

The Perfect Van
I love my "baby",04/11/2010
I actually own a 1982 Vandura. I've had her since the late 80's. Her name is "Baby" she was the love of my heart back then and is very loved to this day. She has an inline 6, three on the tree. I use to love to drive her to Las Vegas or Los Angeles and sleep in her comfortable cargo area. Pee in a bucket in the morning and move on or as they use to say "keep on truck'n. She's getting old now but still runs. GMC made a very reliable van. She has never broken down on me, in fact one time the reverse quit working and a few months later fixed itself! True story. I don't drive her anymore because I can't (long story). But anyways I recomend GMC trucks. They make the best! Sincerly, JMCota
Keeps going
Crazylegs,11/26/2004
I have over 390,000 kilometers on my Chevrolet Vandura and its still going strong, not burning any oil. It drives like it always has. The only down side is that I have gone through three transmisions during that time, but the old 350 motor is a workhorse. The van design and cheap good quality parts make it a great all round van that I would recommend to anyone.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 GMC Vandura Overview

The Used 1990 GMC Vandura is offered in the following submodels: Vandura Van. Available styles include G25 3dr Ext Van, G25 3dr Van, G15 3dr Van, G15 3dr Ext Van, G35 3dr Ext Van, and G35 3dr Van.

