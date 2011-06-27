2019 GMC Terrain Consumer Reviews

Downsized from 2017/2019 Denali Acadia to Terrain LOVEMY2019TERRAINDENALI , 11/10/2018 Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 48 of 49 people found this review helpful I was skeptical at first only have my 2017 GMC Acadia Denali. We were rear-ended in Sept 2018. We were all safe in the Acadia, the insurance company deemed it a total lose. I was just glad that our injuries were not bad. GMC builds solid SUVS and that is why I went back to GMC. I have owed many vehicles in my lifetime, ie; Mercedes, Porsche, Cadillac's but I keep coming back to the GM brand for safety. So, when I went into the Dealership 2 weeks ago, they said, take a look at the Terrain, I was not hesitate because I did like the BOLD look of it from 2018. So, I was hesitate about the 4 speed transmission, but after driving it for 2 weeks I do NOT feel as if I lost anything other than space (sometimes wasted) from the Acadia, when I am driving myself. I am a care giver for my mother and I found the ease of putting her wheel chair in the back of my Terrain to be quite easy. I say to anyone looking to buy/lease a SUV, TAKE A LOOK AT THE 2019 GMC TERRAIN, great value for your hard working monies. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

PAINFULLY UNCOMFORTABLE Gina , 04/28/2019 Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful My lease on my Acadia SLT2 was coming to a end and since I loved the Acadia and my kids are all driving now I down sized. I leased the terrain "Denali" thought it was top of the line but missing safety features my Acadia had. I was disappointed but could live without them. What I can't live without is comfortable seats!! The most uncomfortable short hard seats, the whole cockpit is of very poor design. Price was high and options and comfort low. I will say if you are not tall it may be ok, and it does drive smooth and quiet. But for the taller driver stay away I think the seat is just to short so no leg support which means you will be seating on you tail bone!! Don't make the PAINFULLY bad decision I did. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Disappointed Michelle , 01/17/2019 Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 47 of 52 people found this review helpful Purchased my 2019 Denali terrain on10/31018 and the entertainment system has not worked right since I got it. Been to the shop one time already, and still isn’t fixed. Also warning signs for “ service transmission “ on it has already started coming on, and it doesn’t even have 2500 miles on it. Breaks are scrubbing also.So disappointed in my terrain. Cost to much for the quality of the vehicle. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Former Cadillac owner Big Harry , 09/15/2018 SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 38 of 42 people found this review helpful it’s been one year since we purchased our 2019 terrain. During the year the car was brought back to the dealer 1 time. That was for a oil change and tire rotation. We are very satisfied with our purchase since the car is very dependable, and it is so easy to get in and out of the car. Being older this could be a problem buying a low car making excess difficult. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse