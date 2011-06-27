Used 2017 GMC Terrain SUV Consumer Reviews

Best car I ever owned - this is my second one!! Ingrid , 12/21/2016 SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 90 of 93 people found this review helpful The Terrain not only stands out for it's looks, but it drives great, is dependable, comfortable, offers great features, and is decent on gas. I loved my first one so much that I got a new one. I did look at a few other vehicles, but none in the same class even compare. I have owned almost every make of car out there and the GMC Terrain has been the only one I ever considered owning a second time around! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1st Terrain - could not be happier Southern Newhampshire , 04/26/2017 SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Chose the SLT AWD with V6 3.6L option. Leather and everything but driver memory feature. Extremely comfortable to drive, V6 has great response. Only observation is down-shifting when coasting around corner then up-hill; seems to hard shift but learned to work the pedal differently. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

HOT IN THE BACK SEAT! Betty , 07/10/2017 SLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 31 of 33 people found this review helpful No air vents in the back seat. You have to freeze in the front in order for the back seat to have air. HOT HOT HOT...IT IS AN SLT. ITS NOT THE CHEAPEST TERRAIN. BUT IS IS HOT IN THE BACK. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

GMC Terrain is a good ca CD , 02/18/2018 SLT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Leasing my 2nd terrain and I love my car. Road noise is a problem could be much better. Seats could be softer. Tires might hydroplane on wet roads a little. If GMC upped the quality a little it would be perfect. Gas mileage around 26mpg. Engine not gutsy enough on pick up. Love my car. Don't think any car is perfect Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort